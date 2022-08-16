Distractify
Home > Life Goals > Food
couple eating at restaurant
Source: Getty Images

Don't Break the Bank — 7 of the Most Affordable Michelin Star Restaurants in the U.S.

Gabrielle Bernardini - Author
By

Aug. 16 2022, Published 4:39 p.m. ET

Among food enthusiasts, Michelin-star restaurants are revered as the crème de la crème of the culinary world. These prestigious stars are awarded to restaurants around the world based on the flavors of the food, the presentation of the plate, and the overall service.

Therefore, it's not surprising that dining at a Michelin star restaurant can set you back a pretty penny.

Article continues below advertisement

But, according to a recent study from Forbes Advisor, some Michelin star restaurants can be in your price range, meaning you won't have to break the bank to indulge in a three-course meal.

With more than 200 Michelin-star restaurants based right here in the United States, check out seven of the most affordable and delicious eateries. Will these spots rank No. 1 in your eyes (and pockets)?

Affordable Michelin Star Restaurants
Source: Getty Images
Article continues below advertisement

These are some of the most affordable Michelin star restaurants in the United States.

State Bird Provisions, San Francisco

San Francisco is known for its eclectic food scene, which is why it's not surprising that the city features a Michelin star restaurant. So, during your next trip over the Golden Gate Bridge, stop by State Bird Provisions for a delicious meal that features an ever-changing menu based on the season and produce available.

Don Angie, New York

Italian American classics are cooked up by husband and wife Scott Tacinelli and Angie Rito at New York restaurant Don Angie. If you decide to venture to this Michelin star restaurant, check out the BBQ calamari and the sourdough pasta cacciatore.

Article continues below advertisement

Meadowsweet, New York

With such an eclectic food scene, it's not surprising that yet another Michelin star restaurant is located in Williamsburg. Polo Dobkin and Stephanie Lempert operate Meadowsweet, a Mediterranean restaurant that will entice guests with braised wagyu beef empanadas, spiced duck breast, and blueberry crumble for dessert.

Article continues below advertisement

Le Jardinier, Miami

Experience french cuisine in Miami with Le Jardinier's lunch prix fixe menu created by Michelin-starred Chef Alain Verzeroli. At just $55, you can dine on a rabbit and wild mushroom terrine, house-made tagliatelle in a sweet pepper sauce, and a raspberry mousse.

Boka, Chicago

This timeless American restaurant features seasonal menu items prepared by Chef Lee Wolen. Feast on dry-aged beef tartare, grilled Spanish octopus, and short rib for a delectable dinner in the Windy City.

Article continues below advertisement

Claro, New York

Less than $50 for a three-course Michelin star meal? Sign us up! According to Forbes Advisor, this Mexican restaurant located in Brooklyn currently has one star attached to its name and offers a three-course brunch menu for just $48. Executive chef T.J. Steele offers guests an extensive and flavorful profile palate that could potentially include a tostada with Montauk yellowfin tuna, mole rojo made with pork cheek, and rice pudding topped with roasted peaches and whipped cream. Yum.

Maydan, Washington D.C.

Break bread at Maydan, a Middle Eastern restaurant located in Washington D.C. If you're dining with a group, enjoy these dishes family style. The menu features a mix of salads, spreads, and an array of meats, including beef and lamb Koobideh, ribeye, and a Syrian seven-spice lamb shoulder.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Beer-Infused Ice Cream Bars Are Here! Miller High Life and Tipsy Scoop Whip Up a Tasty Treat

The Internet Reacts to the Discontinuation of Choco Tacos Through Memes and Jokes

Get the Scoop! Check out These Discounts and Freebies for National Ice Cream Day

Latest Food News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    © Copyright 2022 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.