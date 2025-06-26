Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry Have Split — Why Did the Couple Break Up? The couple dated for nearly 10 years. By Niko Mann Published June 26 2025, 11:12 a.m. ET

Fans want to know why Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry split after nearly 10 years together. The pop star and actor share a 4-year-old daughter, Daisy.

According to Us Weekly, the split has been in the works for "a long time," but fans want to know what led to the breakup. Katy and Orlando reportedly met at an after-party for the 2016 Golden Globe Awards. They briefly split in 2017 but reunited soon after. The couple became engaged after Orlando proposed back in 2019 on Valentine's Day. Daisy was born in 2020.

Source: Mega

Why did Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry Split?

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry reportedly split because they grew apart. Sources told the outlet that the "The One That Got Away" singer and Black Hawk Down actor have been spending "more and more time apart," and things between them have been "tense for months." "They’ve grown apart and aren’t living the same lives anymore," said one source. "It’s an unspoken thing that they are having issues and have for a while now,” said another source. “Everyone around them knows."

Katy began her Lifetimes Tour back in April, and the amount of time that she is away reportedly caused tension in the relationship. "Katy has been very busy working, and they are apart often,” they said. “That has caused tension." The COVID-19 pandemic put the couple's wedding plans off, per People, but they still moved in together and later had their daughter. They announced Daisy's birth on Aug. 27, 2020, on UNICEF's Instagram page.

"We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter," read the post. “But we know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers, and every eleven seconds, a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes."

The couple also asked for donations for UNICEF to celebrate Daisy's birth. "In celebration of the heart we know our daughter already has, we have set up a donation page to celebrate DDB’s arrival. By supporting them, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child. We hope your ♥️ can bloom with generosity. Gratefully, Katy & Orlando.”⠀⠀

While the couple has split, they are making Daisy a priority. "Katy and Orlando have split but are amicable ... It’s not contentious at the moment. Katy is, of course, upset but is relieved to not have to go through another divorce, as that was the worst time in her life.” "They are still very much in touch and co-parenting Daisy together ... Orlando brought Daisy to meet Katy on tour before heading to the Bezos wedding. It’s not messy between them.”