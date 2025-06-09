What Is Actor Orlando Bloom’s Net Worth? Inside His Lucrative Hollywood Career Orlando Bloom officially burst onto the Hollywood scene in 2001 when he was cast in the ‘The Lord of the Rings’ franchise. By Danielle Jennings Published June 9 2025, 2:02 p.m. ET Source: Mega

For over 20 years, Orlando Bloom has starred in some of the biggest and most popular films of all time, which has resulted in a very lucrative Hollywood career. Let’s break down his net worth and impressive fortune.

Orlando officially burst onto the Hollywood scene in 2001 when he was cast in the Lord of the Rings franchise, he followed that up with a prominent role in another highly successful film franchise, Pirates of the Caribbean.

What is Orlando Bloom’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Orlando is worth an estimated $40 million as of 2025, the bulk of which is due to his successful acting career. In addition to the LOTR and Pirates franchise, Orlando also starred in hit films, such as Troy, The Three Musketeers, Elizabethtown, Kingdom of Heaven, and Black Hawk Down. In 2014, Orlando received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Orlando Bloom Actor Net worth: $40 million Orlando Bloom is a British actor known for his roles in films such as ‘The Lord of the Rings’ and ‘Pirates of the Caribbean.’ Birth date: Jan. 13, 1977 Birthplace: Canterbury, Kent, England Birth name: Orlando Jonathan Blanchard Copeland Bloom Father: Colin Stone Mother: Sonia Bloom Marriages: Miranda Kerr (married 2010-2013), Katy Perry (engaged 2019) Children: Flynn Bloom, Daisy Dove Education: British American Drama Academy

What has Orlando been up to lately?

Orlando is set to star in the Prime Video film Deep Cover, which will be available to stream on the platform on June 12, 2025. Per Variety, at the SXSW London premiere of the film, he acknowledged that he’s “not known for comedy,” but enjoyed taking on the role outside his comfort zone alongside co-star Bryce Dallas Howard.

In even bigger news, Orlando got fans excited in a June 2025 interview when he possibly teased reuniting the Pirates of the Caribbean team, which also includes Johnny Depp and Keira Knightley. There has also been talk that Orlando could reprise his role in a new film in The Lord of the Rings franchise.

According to Collider, while speaking with ITV’s This Morning, Orlando shared his take on a new film in the successful franchise. “Well, I don’t know, I can’t say anything at the moment because I really don’t know, but there’s definitely availability,” he said. “I think they’re trying to work out what it would all look like, I personally think it’d be great to get the band back together. That would be great, but there are always different ideas, and so we’ll see where it lands,” Orlando added.

Are Orlando and Katy Perry still together?

Despite recent rumors that the pair (and parents to daughter Daisy) have officially called it quits, there appears to be no truth to the gossip as of now.

Per PEOPLE, Orlando and Katy initially began dating in 2016 before breaking up the following year and then reuniting in 2018. In 2019, they announced their engagement and welcomed their daughter in 2020. Fans have continued to speculate about their relationship since they haven't gotten married as of 2025.

