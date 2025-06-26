Rumors Say Orlando Bloom Cheated on Katy Perry With Selena Gomez — But Did He? Orlando has been pegged as “the life of the party,” so... By Jennifer Farrington Published June 26 2025, 4:23 p.m. ET Source: Mega

What do actor Orlando Bloom and singers Katy Perry and Selena Gomez have to do with one another? Well, Orlando and Katy dated for almost a decade, and even got engaged in 2019. Their relationship first went public in May 2016, and they stayed together all the way up until June 2025, when TMZ reported that a source said he’d be attending Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s wedding in Venice single. Meaning, you guessed it, he and Katy have broken up.

Article continues below advertisement

While they did briefly break up in 2017, they quickly got back together like nothing happened. So where does Selena fit into all this, especially now that she’s engaged to Benny Blanco? Well, rumor has it Orlando cheated on Katy early in their relationship with Selena, around the same time they briefly split. Now you’re probably wondering: Did something actually happen between Selena and Orlando? And if so, what? We’ve got some deets.

What happened with Orlando Bloom and Selena Gomez?

Source: Mega

Allegedly, Orlando Bloom and Selena Gomez were seen sharing an intimate moment in a private booth back in May 2016, the same month he and Katy Perry took their relationship Instagram official.

Article continues below advertisement

Selena had been hosting her afterparty following her Vegas concert at Light in Mandalay Bay, and according to TMZ, she was spotted “neck-nuzzling” Orlando in a booth. The photos are grainy, but if it is them, they were definitely having a moment. In one pic, they appear to have their arms wrapped around each other, and in another, she’s possibly kissing him on the neck, which could be the “neck-nuzzling” TMZ was referring to.

Orlando Bloom and Selena Gomez -- All Over Each Other in Vegas (PHOTOS) https://t.co/KS0pNdcLAO — TMZ (@TMZ) May 11, 2016

Article continues below advertisement

At the time, Selena was 23 and Orlando was 39, and what makes this even more eyebrow-raising is the fact that he was reportedly still dating Katy. In fact, he and Katy had just been seen together at the 2016 Met Gala afterparty earlier that same month. What’s more, this wasn’t the first time Orlando and Selena were spotted together, they were also photographed in April 2014, both looking a little surprised to see the cameras.

Still, TMZ noted that Selena went back to her room alone that night in 2016. And when the photos made the rounds, Katy seemingly addressed the drama on X (formerly Twitter), calling it a “dumb conspiracy” and instead redirecting people to an article about Orlando’s charity work.

Article continues below advertisement

Instead of giving energy & eyeballs to dumb conspiracy 🚮 check out how C👁👁L this is: https://t.co/ClmGlPMz3x #dontfeedthebeast — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) May 12, 2016

So, was it really Orlando Bloom and Selena Gomez getting cozy in that booth back in 2016?

Well, it’s not entirely clear as neither Orlando nor Selena ever addressed the photos, and Katy seemed to brush it off at the time. But it definitely looked like them. And considering they have a bit of history, it very well could’ve been.

Article continues below advertisement

If it was them, there’s no real justifying Orlando getting that close with another woman while he was clearly involved with Katy. Maybe, since their relationship was so new, they hadn’t defined things yet. Or, he was stepping out of the relationship, having jumped at the chance to cozy up with Selena.