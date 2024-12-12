Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s Relationship Timeline: How It All Began Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s relationship timeline dates back further than many might expect. By D.M. Published Dec. 12 2024, 12:09 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@selenagomez

Wedding bells are ringing, as Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco have announced their engagement. The couple shared the news on December 11, 2024, with Selena posting a photo of her massive engagement ring on Instagram, captioned, “Forever begins now.”

The announcement has left fans worldwide buzzing about the evolution of their love story. Here’s a look at Selena and Benny’s relationship timeline.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's relationship timeline started in 2015.

Selena and Benny first crossed paths in 2015 when the producer contributed to Selena's album "Revival," producing tracks like "Same Old Love" and "Kill Em With Kindness." This professional interaction laid the groundwork for their future relationship, but the two were just friends at the time. According to Cosmopolitan, Selena was dating DJ Zedd that year, and she was later linked to Naill Horan.

2019: Continued Musical Partnership

The duo reunited in 2019 for the single "I Can't Get Enough," featuring J Balvin and Tainy. The accompanying music video showcased their on-screen chemistry, with Selena and Benny sharing playful scenes. And while it has never been confirmed, rumors suggest that Selena had rekindled her romance with Naill in 2019 — while Benny was linked to Elsie Hewitt, per Yahoo.

June 2023: Selena and Benny’s romantic relationship begins.

Their relationship evolved beyond music in June 2023, when they began dating. The two remained quiet about their relationship at first, but rumors began to circulate online. Selena confirmed their romance in December 2023, responding to fan speculations on Instagram by describing Benny as her "absolute everything."

December 2023: Selena comes to Benny’s defense.

In December 2023, some of Selena’s fans become relentless in their criticism of her relationship with Benny. The singer eventually spoke out against the hate her then-boyfriend was receiving, slamming fans who shared unwarranted comments. “This is my happiest. If you don’t feel free to say whatever you want. But I will never allow your words to guide my life,” Selena said in response to a fan. (per TMZ).

Early 2024: Selena and Benny make their first public debut.

The couple made their first public appearance on Jan. 3, 2024, attending a Los Angeles Lakers game together. They were seen sharing affectionate moments courtside, signaling their relationship to the public.

In a February 2024 interview, Selena spoke about her relationship with Benny during an appearance on Apple Music 1, stating, "It's the safest that I feel and it's been really lovely.” She also emphasized the importance of mutual respect and understanding in their partnership. She added, “I think it's really nice to also lean on someone who understands the world that I live in.”

July 2024: Benny Blanco gushes over Selena on her birthday.

On Selena’s 32nd birthday in July 2024, Benny shared a heartfelt message on Instagram, celebrating their bond and the joy they've found together. “I used to play a teddy bear in your music video and now I get to be yours in real life … happy bday bb! I love u,” Benny wrote.

December 2024: Engagement announcement