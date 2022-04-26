During Top 11 week on American Idol, contestants were asked to choose one of three songs that were picked by the judges to perform during the show. Noah Thompson chose to sing "Heartbreak Warfare" by John Mayer and even thought that judge Katy Perry was the one who had picked the song for him.

"Noah, I feel like maybe you should Wikipedia me,” she told him. “I’m triggered!” Ultimately, fans learned that Luke Bryan was the one who had picked the song for him.