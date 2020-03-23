‘American Idol’ Hopeful Kimmy Gabriela Says Her Dad Is Her Musical Inspiration

As soon as she started singing OneRepublic’s “Let’s Hurt Tonight,” all three of the American Idol judges perked up. When she finished singing, Katy turned to Luke Bryan and asked him simply, “Top 10?”

Luke was definitely in agreement with Katy. “I mean, her first note, I was like, ‘YUP!’” he said.

Lionel Richie also loved Kimmy’s performance. “[Katy] was not joking around,” he said. “This is Top 10 material.”