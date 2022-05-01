Country music icon Naomi Judd died at age 76. Her daughter Ashley Judd posted a statement on Twitter announcing the sad news, which was later verified by her publicist to CNN. Naomi and her daughter Wynonna began singing together in the 1980s and have produced hits such as "Mama He's Crazy" and "Love Can Build a Bridge." The pair were supposed to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame on May 1, 2022.