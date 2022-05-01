What Was Naomi Judd's Cause of Death? She Passed Away at Age 76By Anna Garrison
May. 1 2022, Published 10:38 a.m. ET
Country music icon Naomi Judd died at age 76. Her daughter Ashley Judd posted a statement on Twitter announcing the sad news, which was later verified by her publicist to CNN. Naomi and her daughter Wynonna began singing together in the 1980s and have produced hits such as "Mama He's Crazy" and "Love Can Build a Bridge." The pair were supposed to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame on May 1, 2022.
Shocked fans want to know: what was the cause of Naomi Judd's death? Here's everything we know so far.
What was the cause of Naomi Judd's death?
In a statement posted to her Twitter on April 30, 2022, Ashley Judd announced her late mother's passing with a heartfelt message. "Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness. We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory."
Although the statement did not further elaborate a cause of death, Naomi's husband, Larry Strickland, issued a short follow-up statement to People Magazine. "Naomi Judd's family request privacy during this heartbreaking time. No additional information will be released at this time."
Naomi has been open about her struggles with depression, and in 2016, she published a memoir called River of Time: My Descent into Depression and How I Emerged with Hope. She and Wynonna were also set to embark on a national tour titled The Final Tour from Sept. 30 to Oct. 28.
Fans and well-wishers offer their condolences to the Judd family during this trying time. The Judds performed for the last time on April 11, 2022, at the CMT Music Awards. Per Deadline, the Country Music Hall of Fame induction for The Judds on May 1 will still continue as scheduled.
If you or someone you know needs help, use SAMHSA’s Behavioral Health Treatment Services Locator to find support for mental health and substance use disorders in your area: https://findtreatment.samhsa.gov, or call 1-800-662-4357 for 24-hour assistance.