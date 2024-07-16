Home > Entertainment > Music "This Better Be Espresso Martini" — Drake's Toronto Home Floods in Massive Storm Drake's latest beef is with the weather. By Robin Zlotnick Jul. 16 2024, Published 7:31 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images; Instagram/@champagnepapi

Drake has been involved in many a rap beef over the years, but until now, as far as we know, he has never been in a beef with the weather. But on July 16, 2024, the rapper posted a concerning story to his Instagram.

In the short video, Drake is filming in his massive home, and there's water everywhere. Turns out there's a massive storm hitting Canada, and Drake's gigantic abode has flooded. The video is something to behold!



Drake's Toronto home flooded with water during a massive storm.

In an Instagram story posted on July 16, Drake appears to take a POV video of himself walking through the halls of his giant house. There are several inches of water on the floor and some poor guy is standing at the doors of the room, futilely trying to keep them shut as water floods in.

The text overlay reads, "This better be Espresso Martini." To be fair, it doesn't look like the cleanest water. But hey! At least Drake has a sense of humor about it.



Turns out, there's a huge storm hitting the eastern side of Canada and the U.S., including, of course, Toronto. Per The Weather Network, "The next couple of days will feature thunderstorm risks across parts of Atlantic Canada, some which could turn severe in nature, with heavy rain, strong winds, and large hail all of concern."

If you happened the see the Architectural Digest feature about the rapper's "manor house," you know just how opulent it is. It does seem like a few inches of water would ruin the overall vibe.