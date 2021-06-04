Here's Why Social Media Thinks Ray J Started the Beef Between Biggie Smalls and Tupac Shakur

Vince Staples once said that all roads lead to Ray J , and we’re inclined to believe him. From Kim Kardashian and Kanye West to Snoop Dogg and Suge Knight, over the last three decades, Ray J has been associated with some of the most influential names in pop culture.

But social media recently uncovered evidence that Ray J may have also been involved in one of the most controversial celebrity scandals of all time. According to Twitter, Ray J could have played a major part in the decline of Tupac Shakur and Biggie Smalls’ relationship. So, why did Tupac and Biggie have beef ?

Why did Tupac and Biggie have beef?

It is well-known that Tupac Shakur and Biggie Smalls were not the best of friends, but things weren’t always that way. While the rappers had initially developed a friendship, things took a turn after Tupac was shot and robbed outside of his studio by who he assumed to be associates of Biggie Smalls. The incident occurred shortly before the release of Biggie's single “Who Shot Ya.”

Their beef only intensified after Tupac and Biggie’s then-wife, Faith Evans, recorded "Wonda Why They Call U B----h” in the studio together and sparked rumors of infidelity. Soon after, Tupac released “Hit Em Up,” where he suggested that he and Faith had a sexual relationship.

Although Faith denied his claims in her memoir, Ray J seemingly confirmed rumors of Tupac and Faith’s relationship in a previous interview with Rhapsody. Ray J told the publication, “We walked in one day and Faith was sitting on Pac’s lap while Pac was writing a verse. It was like, ‘What the f--k is going on?” He added, “That was one of the craziest sights, dog. Faith was in Pac’s lap. I was like, ‘What the f--k? I know I’m not? Is that? It can’t?’ Three weeks later, ‘Hit Em Up’ came out.”

While other sources have also alleged that Faith and Tupac had an intimate relationship, social media holds Ray J, who, at the time, was close with Biggie Smalls, responsible for spilling the tea and starting the East Coast versus West Coast beef. Along with his relationships with Biggie and Tupac, in the past, Ray J also got close with another fallen icon. Ever since Ray J began trending on social media, fans are wondering, did Ray J date Whitney Houston?

