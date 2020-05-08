'Real Housewives' Star Joanna Krupa Has Moved on From Her Ex-Husband

These days, there’s a Real Housewives series being filmed in so many different cities around the country it’s hard to even keep them all straight. New Jersey, Orange County, Atlanta, Potomac, and Dallas are just a few of the many. There have also been some cities that got the shaft when it came to multiple seasons, like The Real Housewives of D.C. and The Real Housewives of Miami.

For some reason, The Real Housewives of Miami series kind of went kaput after only three seasons. The Real Housewives of Miami was unjustly canceled and really did have some great characters and women who brought the drama. One of those women being model and bombshell, Joanna Krupa. Most of her storyline focused around her not-so-perfect relationship with her boyfriend, Romain Zago. Since the show ended, did the two work out and remain together? Their actual story is pretty interesting.

Several of Joanna's former co-stars attended the event, which was taped for the third season of Bravo's The Real Housewives of Miami.

The Real Housewives of Miami star married nightclub owner and businessman Romain Zago “in a million dollar princess wedding," her rep told Us Weekly exclusively. The ceremony took place in Southern California more than three years after the couple got engaged.

She continued, “You gotta keep going, you can't hide under a blanket or underneath your bed and just be like, ‘I give up on everything.’ You just gotta keep going.”

She told Daily Mail that she cried for weeks when her ex-husband asked for a divorce after 10 years of being together. But after recovering from heartbreak, the Real Housewives star said she feels stronger than ever.

Joanna and Romain finalized their divorce in August of 2019. After the divorce, she opened up about how heart-wrenching the experience was for her.

Both Joanna and Romain quickly moved on from their marriage.

Joanna found love again with husband Douglas Nunes following her divorce from Romain, and together, they had a beautiful baby girl named Asha-Leigh Nunes. She gushed to Bravo’s The Daily Dish about how amazing motherhood has been and how much she loves her daughter. She explained, “She's the love of my life. Probably the biggest accomplishment I would say, till today, is having my little daughter.”

Romain has also moved on from his relationship with Joanna and married his girlfriend, Carolina Delgado, in February 2020.

He gushed over his bride-to-be on Instagram when they announced their engagement and said, “SHE SAID YES!!! Just over a year ago, Carolina...asked me if Mynt was open on a Thursday evening....Had I known she was gonna come so beautiful, irresistible & charming, ready to Hunt me like a Trophy, ready to make me happy, ready to send me 180 roses after our first week together; I would have probably been so nervous that I would have f**ed everything up [sic]."

He continued to express his love for his new wife and his feelings about moving on from his first marriage and said, “...I didn’t even know I was ready to settle down again and there I was... smiling like a 12 y/o.”