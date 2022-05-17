Lenny Hochstein’s New Girlfriend Proves the ‘RHOM’ Star Has a Type

Lenny Hochstein’s New Girlfriend Proves the ‘RHOM’ Star Has a TypeBy Elizabeth Randolph
May. 17 2022, Published 2:37 p.m. ET
Although Season 5 The Real Housewives of Miami is still to come, fans have plenty of divorce tea to hold them over.
Lisa Hochstein’s husband, plastic surgeon Lenny Hochstein, recently revealed that the couple — who co-own their business, Hochstein MedSpa — are getting a divorce after 12 years of marriage and two children.
Though multiple rumors have alluded to their marital woes, Lisa and Lenny long denied the reports.
In addition to divorcing his wife, the Miami plastic surgeon also confirmed he’s been dating a new lady named Katharina Mazepa. Here’s what to know about Lenny Hochstein’s girlfriend — and how she and Lisa have more than him in common.
So, who is Lenny Hochstein’s girlfriend? Katharina Marzepa has some things in common with Lisa Hochstein.
According to her Instagram page, Katharina is a model and “Austrian export” who currently lives in Miami. As many RHOM fans know, Lisa also worked as a model and did multiple photoshoots for Playboy.
Additionally, Lisa and Katharina have reality TV in common. Katharina — who is almost 30 years younger than Lenny — told Naudia Magazine in September 2021 that she credits her appearance on The Hills: New Beginnings as one of her “biggest achievements in the industry,” next to her Guess campaign, her Miss Vienna win, and her Elle and Harper's Bazaar features.
Although her modeling and acting career appears to be going well, Katharina clearly has a backup plan if the entertainment industry doesn’t pan out. According to The Sun, the influencer has a degree in environmental engineering from the University of Vienna.
During the height of the pandemic, Katharina also created an OnlyFans page, where she shares her behind-the-scenes moments from her modeling jobs. She told Fabulous (per The Sun) that it's "PG13 stuff."
Lenny initially revealed the divorce news to Page Six, and also shared at the time that he has been “seeing” Katharina.
Although it’s unclear when they met, the “Boob God” himself stressed that “none of this happened until after the decision was made to get divorced.” Lenny also said he previously denied rumors that the marriage was in trouble because he wanted to protect his family.
"It was after the decision was made that I started seeing Katharina," he added. "This is something that Lisa was well aware of before it happened."
But later on, Lisa’s rep released a statement to the outlet revealing that the reality star was “blindsided” to learn he moved on so quickly.
“With two young children involved, as a mom, I’m going to focus all of my energy and time on them,” Lisa told the publication via her team. “I’m blindsided by his behavior and reckless handling of the situation.”
Lenny and Katharina Mazepa continue to make headlines.
A source recently told Page Six that Katharina was "proud" to be with her new man.
“[Katharina] was strutting and holding on to Lenny’s arm,” the source said. “She seemed very proud to be with him. He seemed more nonchalant about it all.”
The insider also said they believed Lisa and Lenny “had split a while ago, and he traded Lisa in for a newer model."
Only time will tell if Lisa’s marital woes will be a part of RHOM Season 5. Bravo has yet to announce the season’s cast, but the mother of two told Hollywood Life in March 2022 that she’d be happy to return to the show.
You can stream Seasons 1–4 of The Real Housewives of Miami on Peacock now.