Lenny Hochstein’s New Girlfriend Proves the ‘RHOM’ Star Has a Type

Although Season 5 The Real Housewives of Miami is still to come, fans have plenty of divorce tea to hold them over.

Lisa Hochstein’s husband, plastic surgeon Lenny Hochstein, recently revealed that the couple — who co-own their business, Hochstein MedSpa — are getting a divorce after 12 years of marriage and two children.

Though multiple rumors have alluded to their marital woes, Lisa and Lenny long denied the reports.