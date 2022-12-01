'RHOM's Dr. Nicole Martin on Where Her Relationship With Lisa Hochstein Stands Today (EXCLUSIVE)

Between her full-time job as an anesthesiologist, planning a wedding, and being one of the newest brand ambassadors to join the SharkBeauty squad, Real Housewives of Miami star Dr. Nicole Martin’s plate is pretty much always full. But make no mistake — she always leaves time for tea.

The reality TV star returns to Peacock for Season 5 of RHOM on Thursday, Dec. 8, and promos tease that Nicole's beef with her castmates finally boils over.