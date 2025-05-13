Fans Call Jordyn Woods an “Idiot” for Reuniting With Kylie Jenner and Her Family "The apology from that entire side needs to be as loud, if not louder, than the disrespect." By Elizabeth Randolph Published May 13 2025, 5:42 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Few can forget the dramatic saga of Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods's friendship fallout. The two childhood friends didn't speak for years after the "love triangle" heard 'round the world between Jordyn, Kylie's sister Khloe Kardashian, and Khlo's ex and baby daddy Tristan Thompson transpired. If you recall, Jordyn and Tristan were caught kissing and was quickly on the Kardashian-Jenner's "ick" list.

After years of each party telling their side and Jordyn receiving tons of support from onlookers, especially in the Black community, the longtime friends decided they missed each other and have become chummy again. While some who enjoyed following their friendship have been elated to see them back on track, others want Jordyn to rethink the reunion and have made sure she knows how they feel.



Fans call Jordyn Woods out for reuniting with Kylie Jenner.

Jordyn and Kylie put their friendship on display in May 2025. The former Keeping Up with the Kardashians stars attended Jordy's boyfriend, New York Knicks star Karl-Anthony Towns' game against the Boston Celtics. Kylie's boyfriend and sister, Timothee Chalamet and Kendall Jenner, respectively, were also in attendance. The friends celebrated Karl and the Knicks' win during Game 4 as they cheered courtside. Once the team won, Kylie and Jordyn cheered while holding hands and excitedly screaming.

"We're wearing the same outfit every time!" Kylie told Jordyn in a video shared with ESPN.

Jordyn is an idiot smh lol I would never hang around that family again ! Ever https://t.co/i1d1wodt6Q — 🏀🌱💙 (@Eunique_ny) May 13, 2025

Jordyn and Kylie's reunion may have made them happy, but social media commenters had several thoughts. One fan reposted the ESPN video on X (formerly Twitter) and called The Tox Buckhead CEO an "idiot" for realigning herself with Kylie and her family. Other commenters felt the same and expressed as much in the comments, though some found some sympathy for them.

"Yeah I really have to side eye tf out of her because on top of that u sat down and had Jada and them give u a place to speak about it, had the whole community riding for u, just to do this and not once has Kylie publicly supported her," one user said, referring to Jordyn's 2019 Red Table Talk interview. "She’s weak."

"The apology from that entire side needs to be as loud, if not louder, than the disrespect," another shared. "They used their platforms from television to social media to ruin that girl and block her bag. Nah. This is needing white acceptance at the expense of your self-respect." "Luckily for her, your approval has no power over her choice to forgive and reconcile," a third user pointed out.

Kylie Jenner said she and Jordyn Woods remained friends after her and Tristan Thompson's 2019 scandal.

Although many social media onlookers had many opinions about Jordyn and Kylie's reconciliation, the dynamic duo seems quite unbothered. After Page Six spotted them out together in July 2024 for the first time in four years, fans suspected they were SO back. However, Kylie stated she and Jordyn never left each other's lives but decided to keep their friendship private due to the public's opinions.

"Jordyn and I, we always stayed in touch throughout the years and we would meet up at my house and catch up and just talk through everything," Kylie said in a November 2023 feature with Interview Magazine.

The beauty mogul added that keeping their connection was important for both her and Jordyn. "Anytime something happened, good or bad, and I needed to call someone, it would always be her," Kylie said. "We’ve always tried to talk through things, so it’s never been a full cold-turkey cutoff."