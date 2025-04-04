NBA Superstar Tristan Thompson Stepped In as Legal Guardian for His Younger Brother Tristan Thompson is the legal guardian of his youngest brother, Amari Thompson. By Allison DeGrushe Published April 4 2025, 11:29 a.m. ET Source: Instagram / @realtristan13

Canadian athlete Tristan Thompson is truly living the dream as a professional basketball player. Not only is he pursuing his passion as a career, but he's also using his platform to champion others, including his youngest brother, Amari Thompson.

Article continues below advertisement

That said, what happened to Tristan Thompson's brother? Here's everything you need to know about Amari's condition.

Source: Instagram / @realtristan13 Amari Thompson with True and Tatum Thompson.

Article continues below advertisement

What happened to Tristan Thompson's brother?

For those who may not know, Tristan Thompson's youngest brother, Amari, has Lennox-Gastaut syndrome. According to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS), this condition is a "severe form of epilepsy" that usually begins in early childhood. Individuals with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome often experience various types of seizures, which can occur frequently or with periods of inactivity.

Many people living with the condition also have "impaired intellectual functioning or information processing," along with developmental delays and behavioral challenges, as noted by NINDS. For Amari, this means he is wheelchair-bound and requires full-time care, as he is unable to live independently.

Article continues below advertisement

Tristan Thompson is Amari's legal guardian.

In January 2023, Tristan and Amari's mother, Andrea Thompson, died of a heart attack. At the time of her death, Andrea had been Amari's sole legal guardian since 2014. The pro athlete was initially granted temporary guardianship of Amari in September 2023 following Andrea's death. Then, in February 2024, Tristan was awarded sole guardianship of his brother.

Article continues below advertisement

Earlier that same month, the NBA player filed a petition to become Amari's sole legal guardian and conservator. In the request, Tristan shared that he had been unable to find their father, Trevor Thompson, who had been ordered to pay child support after Andrea became Amari's sole guardian in 2014.

"Since then, Trevor Douglas Thompson has effectively abandoned the proposed word; he failed to pay any child support despite the court order and has not been in contact with the proposed ward or Andrea Marie Brooks since July 2014," court documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight read. "He has done nothing to support or raise the proposed ward since then and has relinquished all rights to have any say in the proposed ward's care."

Article continues below advertisement

Tristan revealed in his petition that he had "not had any contact" with his father since their parents separated. "My only contact with Trevor Thompson in the past nine years was a brief interaction when he appeared at my mother's funeral. I have no knowledge of his current or recent whereabouts," Tristan wrote. He also stated that he hired legal experts to help locate Trevor, but they were "unable to obtain any information about Trevor's current location or other relevant details."