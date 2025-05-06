A Crying Kylie Jenner Was Stuck in Her Shoes After the 2025 Met Gala — "Owww!" "Now they're stuck in the shoes!" By Ivy Griffith Published May 6 2025, 2:11 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @kyliejenner

Beauty maven and Kardashian sister Kylie Jenner is known best for her fashion and stunning good looks. Whenever she appears in public, she's dressed to the nines from head to toe. Unfortunately for Kylie, it's that "toe" thing that landed her in trouble after the 2025 Met Gala.

Youngest Kardashian/Jenner sister Kylie shared a moment of distress on social media after she found that she was stuck in her shoes following the annual fashion and entertainment event. Here's what we know about that unfortunate fashion faux pas.

Kylie Jenner was stuck in her shoes after the 2025 Met Gala. Yes, really.

Like most celebrities, Kylie shared more than a handful of pictures of herself getting ready for the Gala. She also uploaded several pictures of herself attending, dressed in her fancy best. But it was her Instagram stories that told the sad tale of her stuck feet and the lengths she and her team had to go to in order to free the toes at the end of the night.

In the short video shared to Stories, Kylie's feet take center frame as a number of people spray liquid on her feet and attempt to pry them out of her shoes. Something dark appears to have glued the lining of her shoes to the bottom of her feet. Kylie, in a voice that sounds filled with pain, explains, "Max told me to tape my feet into the shoe. And now my feet are stuck in the shoes."

Off-camera, someone asks, "Does it hurt?" To which Kylie answers a moment later, "Owwww!" Max, whom she referred to in the clip, is Maximillian Davis, the fashion designer who dreamed up her look from top to bottom. The shoes she wore for the event are pointed and strappy and likely easy to step out of in the wrong circumstances. So taping the foot into the shoe does seem like a wise move.