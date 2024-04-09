Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Kylie Jenner Is Kylie Cosmetics Going Bankrupt? Fans Need to Know "Yeah, I love full lips and wanted full lips, but growing up I was always the most confident person in the room. I was the girl performing for everyone." By Melissa Willets Apr. 9 2024, Published 12:09 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Remember when Kylie Cosmetics was the most famous celebrity brand in all of the land? The Kylie Jenner-created label boasted lip kits that teens were desperate to get their hands on, but a lot has changed since those days.

Today, theories abound that Kylie's makeup brand is headed for bankruptcy — and that in general, the billionaire who never was is actually in dire financial trouble. Read on for the full story.

Here's why some think Kylie Cosmetics is going bankrupt.

Creator @nicky.reardon claims in a viral TikTok that Kylie Cosmetics is going bankrupt. His evidence? The once wildly-popular lip kit creator has seemingly manically launched some sad side hustles recently, including a clothing line reminiscent of The Matrix, a fragrance no one is buying, and a line of canned vodka drinks.

The creator also pointed to a New York Post story that claims Kylie is struggling to sell her Beverly Hills mansion and has been living beyond her means. The sprawling property's list price has been reduced from $21.9 million to the bargain rate of $17.9 million.

Meanwhile, Kylie reportedly owns an astonishing $80 million in real estate, which obviously costs a pretty penny to maintain. Back to Nicky, who's claiming that the "Kardashian magic" has died, which includes Kylie's hold on consumers, who once bought everything she sold and wore in a matter of hours.

@nicky.reardon The downfall of Kylie Cosmetics is one of the most fascinating marketing case studies of our time… Once upon a time, the name “Kylie Jenner” was synomous with internet success. Everything she did from makeup, to fashion, to music, or even her getting spotted at a restaurant would make it sell out instantly. She created a business once (allegedly) worth $1.2B, but now her business barely makes 2.5% of that a year… So what on earth happened? @Bee better made an AMAZING video about this that inspired this episode of the podcast. We did a deep dive into the Rise & Fall of the Kardashian and Jenner empires and what we found shocked us… #kyliejenner #kardashians #kyliecosmetics #videoessay #marketing101 #socialmediamarketing #longervideo #marketingnotiktok ♬ original sound - Nicky

Kylie Cosmetics' revenue has been on a slow decline.

As the creator points out, over the past seven years, Kylie Cosmetics has been selling less product. According to Statista, in 2017, the brand's revenue was $68.7 million. Flash forward to 2023, and Kylie Cosmetics made less than half that number.

Why the dip? As Nicky notes, Kylie used to "the it girl," and "people wanted her life." The obsession centered around her appearance, and specifically, her lips, you'll recall. But then there was the whole controversy about Kylie getting lip filler, which seemed to negate the promise of her lip kits creating the look she was selling.

In an interview with Homme Girls, the reality TV alum said, "I think a big misconception about me is that I've had so much surgery on my face and that I was some insecure person, and I really wasn't! Yeah, I love full lips and wanted full lips, but growing up I was always the most confident person in the room. I was the girl performing for everyone."

Kylie added, "I had my one lip insecurity thing, so I got lip filler, and it was the best thing I've ever done. I don't regret it. But I always thought I was cute." But the damage was done, and her cosmetics line took a hit as a result.

Kylie Jenner's net worth has been controversial.

The mom of two was famously named the youngest self-made billionaire by Forbes in 2019. Of course, we all know how that turned out. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Kylie's net worth is estimated to be $700 million, which is still more money than, well, pretty much everyone.