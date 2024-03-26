We Tried That: Kylie Jenner's Sprinter Vodka Sodas Will Be Your New Summer Staple
"It is the best tasting vodka soda I’ve ever tried — and I’ve tried a lot," Kylie said.
There are plenty of strange celebrity products out there that feel like they stuck a bunch of ideas onto a dart board and went with whichever one landed — remember when Paris Hilton released a scrapbooking collection? However, every once in a while, a celeb or influencer will begin a business venture that feels so on-brand that it's hard to believe they didn't do it sooner.
That's how we feel about Kylie Jenner's newest release, Sprinter vodka sodas. Who better to tell us what to drink this summer than a young, A-list Hollywood socialite who probably throws and attends the most iconic gatherings imaginable?
Distractify tried all four flavors of the 100-calorie, 4.5% ABV canned vodka sodas — grapefruit, lime, peach, and black cherry — and we're here to let you know that you won't even think of bringing anything else to your next pool party.
Kylie Jenner's new Sprinter vodka sodas are your chic new summer party staple.
When you crack open a vodka soda, you pretty much know what to expect. Light, fruity taste, carbonation, and, of course, some vodka. However, Sprinter pleasantly surprised me with a unique experience, even at first glance. As is to be expected from a fashion and lifestyle icon like the Kylie Jenner, the packaging is trendy, clean, and definitely draws your eye with its bold colors and font (I'm a sucker for good packaging).
And once I actually tasted the first drink, the pleasant surprise continued. I started with grapefruit, and it was so refreshing that I almost forgot I was drinking alcohol. The carbonation is milder than most vodka sodas I've tried, which I found that I quite enjoyed — it felt like a beverage that I could see myself easily sipping on while laying out by a resort pool, shaded by a striped umbrella and surrounded by attractive, young people playing pickleball nearby.
Even Kylie herself drinks them: "Not only does Sprinter have a unique bold branding that captures the feeling of fun with your friends, it is also the best tasting vodka soda I’ve ever tried — and I’ve tried a lot. I can’t wait for people to taste it for themselves," Kylie shared.
Sprinter is made with real fruit juice, and you can definitely tell.
While the black cherry flavor ended up being my favorite, not one of the four flavors was a dud. The grapefruit and lime were mild, crisp, and refreshing, and the peach was a close second in my ranking. Each had a hint of fruity sweetness without tasting artificial, which is something that I feel not many canned cocktail brands get right.
In a market of established heavy hitters, I didn't expect a new product to pleasantly surprise me in the way that Sprinter did. However, when an occasion arises — like, say, a house party, a yacht party, or any kind of party — I know what I'll be bringing.
Sprinter is available in an 8-can variety pack for $19.99, and you can find it at major retailers nationwide like Total Wine & More, BevMo, and more.