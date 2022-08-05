Turning 30? These "By Age 30" Tweets Will Crack You Up

The good thing is that there aren't any official benchmarks you have to meet to turn 30. Your strict and nosy family members may have told you otherwise, but they are wrong. The Earth keeps spinning on its axis. Time keeps passing. And yes, you are literally older now than when you started reading this article.

You will hear a lot of advice about where you should and shouldn't be in life by age 30. None of it is factual. Some of it may be helpful, but all of it is based on someone's opinion. Don't feel pressured to hold yourself to someone else's standards.