10 Hilarious Memes That Mock How Companies Act When Pride Month Ends
It's officially June 30 — the last day of Pride Month.
Throughout the entire month of June, we celebrate the LGBTQ community in all its glory and commemorate the Stonewall riots from 1969. Not only that, but there are various events that recognize the impact the queer community has had in our world.
With that said, there are a few downfalls surrounding Pride Month.
Every time June 1 rolls around, every single corporation is quick to incorporate the Pride flag into their marketing; however, once we hit July 1, it's as if the company never even showed support for the LGBTQ community. Many argue that they only support because its good for business, and that's exactly what these "companies when Pride Month ends" memes are mocking!
Check them out below.
There's not even an ounce of hesitation.
It's out with the rainbows and in with the most boring logos ever. As Gordon Ramsay often says, "what a shame."
Swish, swish, bish.
Wow, companies really said, "I never really was on your side." Ugh — so despicable.
Wanda Maximoff would never exploit Pride Month.
"You know, the [Pride profile picture] was the easy part; the lying, not so much."
Nothing like a little queerbaiting every year!
This is 100 percent what companies think happens to every member of the LGBTQ community at the end of Pride Month. Surprise, we're not gay anymore — it was just a phase, now it's time to re-enter our straight era!
Whitney Chewston will forever be an icon.
If you've never heard of the homophobic dog, aka Whitney Chewston, she's a living legend on Twitter. Now, she isn't really homophobic; in fact, her owners — Ben Campbell and Logan Hickman — happen to be a gay couple!
One month just isn't enough.
If there is a company or two that continues to show their support for the LGBTQ community well after Pride Month, we don't know what we will do. Do we cheer? Someone let us know, because we've never been in that situation!
Say goodbye to the rainbow crosswalks.
This tweet will forever live in our heads rent-free every Pride Month.
Like, why did they even bother? Instead of keeping it or letting it fade naturally, the city decided to spend tons of money on resources and put in so much effort to do this as if there was a deadline. Talk about rude!
The marketing campaign is complete.
Companies love a good cash grab, and what better way to do that then by exploiting Pride Month?
They really said "move along, there's nothing to see here!"
OK, anytime we see a meme using a clip from the most iconic show in Philippine television history, aka Wildflower, we automatically fall in love (especially if it mocks the exploitation of the LGBTQ community by corporations worldwide).
We will always support you!
Alright, this isn't technically a meme.
But, we just wanted to say we are so proud of you and we will always support you! So, keep on shining and being your authentic self because, like Elliot Page said, "we deserve to experience love fully, equally, without shame, and without compromise."
If you or someone you know is a member of the gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender, queer, and questioning community and need support, the LGBT National Help Center provides free and confidential resources.