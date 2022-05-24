Viktor Hargreeves Deserves a Momentous Introduction in Season 3 of 'The Umbrella Academy'
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Seasons 1 and 2 of The Umbrella Academy.
As a high-profile celebrity with a decorated past career in film, Elliot Page made history when he came out as transgender in December 2020. In an Instagram post, Elliot wrote, "I can't begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self."
His coming-out post was met with overwhelming support, especially from his castmates on The Umbrella Academy.
Elliot has starred in the first two seasons of the popular Netflix series. His on-screen Hargreeves family showed him plenty of love when he came out. Now with a third season finally being released, the show is making changes.
Elliot portrays someone formally known as a cis-gendered woman named Vanya. But he will soon come out in the third season as Viktor, and that transition deserves its moment to shine in the story. After all, Viktor has been on this journey since the first episode.
Elliot Page's transgender story deserves recognition in Season 3 of 'The Umbrella Academy.'
The Umbrella Academy follows a group of super-powered individuals who were adopted as babies into the Hargreeves family. As adults, they attempt to overcome their childhood trauma all while trying to prevent the apocalypse from occurring. While each of them faced abuse from their adopted father, few have had it as rough as Viktor. He was raised as female and grew up in a stifled and isolated environment, with his own family forcing him to deny who he was. This came to a head in Season 1.
After Sir Reginald Hargreeves (Colm Feore) discovers the destructive potential of Viktor's sound-based powers, he is made to believe that he has no powers at all. He is unwittingly forced into hiding who he was and became separated from the rest of his family. This strains his relationship with his siblings into adulthood and forces him into a self-defeating mindset in which he couldn't be special. It isn't until the last few episodes when he discovers the truth that his emotions boil over.
Having faced hardship and inadequacy his entire life, he comes into his powers at the worst possible moment. At this point, he is deeply damaged by his upbringing, leading to him inadvertently using his powers to end the world. He gets a second chance in Season 2 when he and the rest of his siblings time travel back to the 1960s.
In Season 1, Viktor finds himself. In Season 2, he's afraid of that.
In the second season, Viktor ends up living with a family on a farm in the '60s. Having lost his memories of causing the apocalypse, he finds a new sense of peace and acceptance living with Sissy Cooper (Marin Ireland) and her son Harlan (Justin Paul Kelly). However, it is later revealed that Viktor's amnesia is largely self-imposed. He knows the truth about his powers and fears their destructive capabilities, so he continues to hide it away.
It isn't until his deceased brother Ben (Justin H. Min) reaches out to him that he finds the courage to move forward. By the end of Season 2, Viktor comes to embrace everything about himself and thus has a better handle on his powers.
His entire arc up until this point is all too indicative of a transgender journey. Here is someone who was told his entire life to be something he is not. When he discovers something different within him, he fears that change and even tries to deny it. But through the support of his loved ones, he begins to accept every part of himself. Viktor's entire character arc as Vanya has been leading up to his coming-out in Season 3. He most certainly deserves that moment in the show.
We finally get to meet Viktor in the third season.
The upcoming new season of The Umbrella Academy finds the original Hargreeves siblings in an alternate timeline as they face off against another super-powered family known as the Sparrow Academy. Already, the trailer teases both Viktor and his newfound self-confidence. In the preview, he proudly boasts to a member of the Sparrow Academy that he's so strong that he "ended the world twice." He deserves to bring that confidence with him into his transition.
The new season seems like it will pick up right where Season 2 left off, meaning that there might be a period where Viktor will still be referred to as Vanya. As the show pushes past Viktor's deadname, he deserves a scene in which we are formally introduced to Viktor.
Viktor's whole character arc, his entire life, has been leading up to this new chapter in which he can fully be himself. Season 3 will finally give him that opportunity. The show doesn't need any neon signs or dramatic zooms to signify his coming-out, but he deserves his moment of affirmation. After all the hardship he's faced to reach this point of his life, Viktor has more than earned the right to introduce himself to the world as an openly trans super-powered badass.
In his coming-out post, Elliot Page wrote, "...the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive." This inspiring statement holds true for his on-screen character as well. We're so excited to officially meet Viktor as he continues to embrace his genuine self the way Elliot has.
Season 3 of The Umbrella Academy begins streaming on June 22 on Netflix.