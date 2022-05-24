Viktor Hargreeves Deserves a Momentous Introduction in Season 3 of 'The Umbrella Academy'

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Seasons 1 and 2 of The Umbrella Academy.

As a high-profile celebrity with a decorated past career in film, Elliot Page made history when he came out as transgender in December 2020. In an Instagram post, Elliot wrote, "I can't begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self."

His coming-out post was met with overwhelming support, especially from his castmates on The Umbrella Academy.