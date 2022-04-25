“Hankobal” is here! Bolivian mobster Cristobal Sifuentes (Michael Irby) and NoHo Hank are getting super cozy in the beginnings of Barry's third installment, and fans are truly living for it. Honestly, two queer mobsters in love is what the fans deserve.

"I’m just so grateful that my character has been given this opportunity. You get to see what Hank is like behind closed doors [in Season 3]," Anthony Carrigan told AV Club of his character's developing relationship with Cristobal.