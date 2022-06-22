The Sparrow Academy Has Some Interesting Powers in Season 3 of 'The Umbrella Academy'

It's the match of the timelines in Season 3 of The Umbrella Academy. In one corner, you have the Umbrella kids, armed with teleportation, mind control, and cataclysmic sound-based powers. And in the other corner, you have the all-new family of the Sparrow Academy. As a highly-trained professional team, their powers are no joke.

The new season plops the familiar Hargreeves family in an all-new timeline. This alternate reality sees Sir Reginald Hargreeves (Colm Feore) adopt a new set of children.