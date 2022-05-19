Season 3 of 'The Umbrella Academy' Pits the Hargreeves Kids Against a Kugelblitz

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Seasons 1 and 2 of The Umbrella Academy.

It's umbrellas vs. sparrows in Season 3 of The Umbrella Academy. The popular and acclaimed Netflix series returns this summer after a lengthy hiatus with all-new episodes. The show follows a group of troubled superpowered adopted siblings who try to overcome their traumas while stopping the apocalypse. In our first glimpse into Season 3, the Hargreeves siblings are faced with the threat of a kugelblitz.