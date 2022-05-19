Season 3 of 'The Umbrella Academy' Pits the Hargreeves Kids Against a Kugelblitz

Season 3 of 'The Umbrella Academy' Pits the Hargreeves Kids Against a KugelblitzBy Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga
May. 19 2022, Published 2:55 p.m. ET
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Seasons 1 and 2 of The Umbrella Academy.
It's umbrellas vs. sparrows in Season 3 of The Umbrella Academy. The popular and acclaimed Netflix series returns this summer after a lengthy hiatus with all-new episodes. The show follows a group of troubled superpowered adopted siblings who try to overcome their traumas while stopping the apocalypse. In our first glimpse into Season 3, the Hargreeves siblings are faced with the threat of a kugelblitz.
"What the hell is a kugelblitz?" asks Viktor Hargreeves (Elliot Page) in the Season 3 trailer.
His temporarily displaced brother Five (Aidan Gallagher) answers with his usual bitterness: "Essentially, we're screwed."
The Umbrella kids' actions throughout the timeline have brought about yet another apocalyptic event. But what kind of threat is a kugelblitz anyway? Let's break it down.
Let's explain the kugelblitz in 'The Umbrella Academy' Season 3.
In Season 2, the Umbrella kids become separated as they time-travel back to the 1960s. They battle the forces of the mysterious Commission and Cold War–era paranoia as they try to find a way back home and save the world from nuclear war in the process. Eventually, they come together as a family to defeat their pursuers and manage to narrowly avoid yet another apocalypse. Using a briefcase loaned to them by their allies in the Commission, they finally manage to travel back to the year 2019.
Unfortunately, their actions in the past have significantly altered their present. In an alternate version of 2019, their once-deceased adopted father Sir Reginald Hargreeves (Colm Feore) is alive and well. To make matters worse, a new team of superpowered adopted siblings known as the Sparrow Academy have seemingly replaced their positions in the timeline. As if squaring off with their newfound rivals isn't enough, they bring with them yet another apocalyptic event.
Five is no stranger to the finicky nature of time travel, and eventually figures out what they're dealing with in Season 3. Their jump to a new present-day creates a time paradox. In turn, that paradox brings forward a kugelblitz.
In astrophysics, a kugelblitz is essentially heavily concentrated radiation that can intensify into a black hole. If we've learned anything from science class, it's that black holes can suck up and eradicate anything.
Among the apocalyptic events that the Umbrella kids have faced before, this looks like it's going to be their most dangerous yet. And so far, they've got a 50-50 success rate when it comes to stopping the end of the world. In Season 1, Viktor inadvertently causes the end of the world with his powers and the siblings barely manage to escape with their lives by traveling back in time. Though the apocalypse follows them in Season 2, they manage to put an end to an impending nuclear holocaust.