Is Kaelynn Partlow from 'Love on the Spectrum U.S.' Dating Anyone Now? (SPOILERS)By Shannon Raphael
May. 19 2022, Published 11:18 a.m. ET
Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 1 of Love on the Spectrum U.S.
After the Australian series Love on the Spectrum won many viewers over, a United States version launched on Netflix on May 18, 2022. Like the original show, Love on the Spectrum U.S. highlights a group of adults, who are all on the autism spectrum, as they go on dates and look to find love.
It's hard not to root for all of the participants, and to hope that they would all find what they were looking for by the end of the six-episode season.
While a few of the castmates did end the season in relationships, others weren't as successful.
Kaelynn Partlow, a South Carolina-based singleton, connected with Peter Cote during a speed-dating session on the show. Sparks flew for them both on their first official date, and they expressed interest in meeting up again.
The season ended with an update for each of the official cast members, and fans were surprised by what transpired between Kaelynn and Peter.
The 'Love on the Spectrum U.S.' finale revealed that Kaelynn and Peter never met up again after their first date.
After they both picked each other on the post-speed-date survey, Kaelynn and Peter went out for appetizers and drinks for their first official date.
During their date, Peter shared that he had gotten (virtually) stood up many times before on dating apps. At the end of their outing, Peter said that he wanted to meet up with Kaelynn again.
"I do want to see you again," he told her. "I really do like hanging out with you."
Kaelynn also expressed an interest in seeing Peter again.
However, in the finale, viewers got an update on what all of the cast members were up to in their respective dating journeys. Though viewers were hopeful that Kaelynn and Peter would have gone out again, the update revealed that they never met up after their first date.
"Kaelynn and Peter had a second date plan," the text read. "He canceled on her. They haven't seen each other again."
Is Kaelynn from 'Love on the Spectrum U.S.' dating anyone now?
Since filming wrapped on the Netflix original, it looks like Kaelynn has been living her best single life. While viewers already knew that her romance with Peter fizzled out, it does not appear as if she is currently dating anyone else.
The South Carolina resident hinted at her relationship status in the caption of an Instagram photo she added on May 8, 2022.
"What's a queen without her king? Historically speaking, more powerful," she wrote. She used #Independent in her caption as well.
While some fans may be disappointed that Kaelynn didn't find love on the show, the 25-year-old could always return for another season (if the series gets renewed).
Season 1 of Love on the Spectrum U.S. is available to stream on Netflix now.