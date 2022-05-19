Is Kaelynn Partlow from 'Love on the Spectrum U.S.' Dating Anyone Now? (SPOILERS)

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 1 of Love on the Spectrum U.S.

After the Australian series Love on the Spectrum won many viewers over, a United States version launched on Netflix on May 18, 2022. Like the original show, Love on the Spectrum U.S. highlights a group of adults, who are all on the autism spectrum, as they go on dates and look to find love.

It's hard not to root for all of the participants, and to hope that they would all find what they were looking for by the end of the six-episode season.