'Love on the Spectrum' Creator Cian O'Clery on Why It Was "Important" to Bring Show to the U.S. (EXCLUSIVE)

Two years after viewers first connected with the stars of the Australian docuseries Love on the Spectrum, an American version of the series has officially dropped on Netflix.

Like the original Australian version, Love on the Spectrum U.S. follows half a dozen singletons, who are all on the autism spectrum, as they search for romance.

While the series features a new set of cast members and an American expert, Jennifer Cook, one person did appear (via voice) on both shows: Cian O'Clery.