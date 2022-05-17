Cian O'Clery and Jennifer Cook From 'Love on the Spectrum U.S.' Talk Season 2 Possibilities (EXCLUSIVE)

Fans of the original will also notice that Cian O'Clery is still behind the camera for the American series, and his voice can be heard as he guides the stars through the experience. He enlisted the help of autism expert Jennifer Cook, who is on the spectrum herself, to meet with a few of the cast members to offer them some advice and tips before their dates.

Ahead of the premiere, both Cian and Jennifer spoke exclusively with Distractify about the show, why representing autism on an unscripted TV program is so crucial, and whether there are plans to continue the show for Season 2.