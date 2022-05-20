Are Any of the 'Love on the Spectrum U.S.' Couples Still Together After Season 1?

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Love on the Spectrum U.S. Season 1.

Since the debut season dropped on Netflix on May 18, Love on the Spectrum U.S. has won viewers over. The show is an American version of the popular Australian docuseries, Love on the Spectrum. Both programs follow adults who are on the autism spectrum as they look for romantic connections.

Throughout the six-episode first season, viewers get to know the six main participants: Subodh, Abbey, James, Kaelynn, Steve, and Dani.