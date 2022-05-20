Are Any of the 'Love on the Spectrum U.S.' Couples Still Together After Season 1?By Shannon Raphael
May. 20 2022, Published 12:34 p.m. ET
Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Love on the Spectrum U.S. Season 1.
Since the debut season dropped on Netflix on May 18, Love on the Spectrum U.S. has won viewers over. The show is an American version of the popular Australian docuseries, Love on the Spectrum. Both programs follow adults who are on the autism spectrum as they look for romantic connections.
Throughout the six-episode first season, viewers get to know the six main participants: Subodh, Abbey, James, Kaelynn, Steve, and Dani.
While Abbey, Dani, and Kaelynn had significant others in the past, the other three stars were going on dates for the first time on the series.
Like the conclusion of the original show, a few of the pairings from the American version stayed together at the end of the season (though it remains to be seen if any of them will walk down the aisle like Jimmy and Sharnae, and Ruth and Thomas).
Which 'Love on the Spectrum U.S.' couples are still together after Season 1?
1. Abbey and David (Still Together)
As soon as their first date began, it was clear how much Abbey and David had in common. From their shared love of zoo animals, to their desire to go to Africa together, to their affinity for candy, David and Abbey had plenty of things to talk about on their outings.
In the sixth episode, the two decided to become boyfriend and girlfriend. Later on in the episode, it was revealed that the couple is still together, and that their families have grown close.
2. Subodh and Rachel (Still Together)
Subodh was dating for the first time on the show, and he immediately connected with his first date, Rachel. Though the two had a few differences (Rachel loves TV, while Subodh doesn't), they focused on their similarities.
After they became official on the show, the pair celebrated with a dance. A post-filming update confirmed that Rachel and Subodh were still dating, and that they were looking forward to traveling together.
3. Dani and Solomon (Not Together)
Fans were arguably the most shocked at the latest update in Dani's love life.
After filming wrapped on Love on the Spectrum U.S., the DaniMation creator reunited with Solomon (the first guy she dated on the show). The two became a couple for a while before they called it quits.
Dani was planning on meet up with Adan (the second person she went out with) again.
It's unclear at this time where things stand between Dani and Adan now.
5. Kaelynn and Peter (Not Together)
While it seemed like Kaelynn and Peter were on the same page about getting together again after their first official date, the finale revealed that Peter ended up canceling their second date.
Kaelynn may not have found love with Peter, but based on her Instagram feed, she's enjoying being single.
4. Steve and Connie (Not Together)
The 63-year-old San Franciscan quickly became a fan favorite of the season, and viewers were rooting for him to find love with either of his dates, Candida or Connie.
While Steve and Candida mutually agreed that there was nothing between them, Connie was interested in going on a second date with Steve. Unfortunately, he wasn't feeling the spark, and they did not go out again.
Steve is still single, but he's happy that he got the chance to start his dating journey on the show.
6. James and Emma (Not Together)
The 34-year-old Bostonian went out with Emma a few times on the show, but she asked him if they could just be friends after they attended a Renaissance Faire together in New York.
According to the finale, Emma and James did maintain a friendship after filming wrapped.
Love on the Spectrum U.S. Season 1 is available to stream on Netflix now.