'Love on the Spectrum U.S.' Fans Want to See a Whole Lot More of Steve

Although we may not know what Steve's job is, we certainly do have a solid variety of other tidbits about his life thanks to his candid chats with the camera on Love on the Spectrum U.S.

"Growing up, I always knew deep, deep, deep down that I didn’t really fit in," Steve says during the show. "Inside of my brain, I knew something was different. I might be a little goofy, I might be a little bit weird, but you know what? The intentions are always good."