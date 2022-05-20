'Love on the Spectrum U.S.' Fans Want to See a Whole Lot More of Steve

'Love on the Spectrum U.S.' Fans Want to See a Whole Lot More of SteveBy Chris Barilla
May. 20 2022, Published 4:18 p.m. ET
In terms of reality dating shows, Netflix's Love on the Spectrum U.S. is about as heartwarming as they come. Focusing on the love lives of a group of individuals with autism, the show explores the different ways these individuals search for true love and takes viewers on an emotional rollercoaster at the same time.
One of the stars of Love on the Spectrum U.S. who has been getting a lot of attention as of late is Steve, whose lovable presence and infectious smile made him a fan favorite as soon as he graced the screen. Do we know what kind of job Steve has? Furthermore, what else do we know about his personal life? Keep reading to find out!
What kind of job does Steve from 'Love on the Spectrum U.S.' have?
As of the time of writing, it is unclear what job Steve has outside of his appearances on Love on the Spectrum U.S. The reality star only recently came into the public eye and did not reveal what his line of work is during his appearance on Love on the Spectrum U.S.
Although we may not know what Steve's job is, we certainly do have a solid variety of other tidbits about his life thanks to his candid chats with the camera on Love on the Spectrum U.S.
"Growing up, I always knew deep, deep, deep down that I didn’t really fit in," Steve says during the show. "Inside of my brain, I knew something was different. I might be a little goofy, I might be a little bit weird, but you know what? The intentions are always good."
Steve was diagnosed as neurodivergent just a few years before filming for Love on the Spectrum U.S. began. The 63-year-old self-described "goofy" pun-lover revealed during the show that he has been single his whole life. However, he noted that it would be "an absolute dream come true" to meet a "lovely lady" and settle down.
"I think I’m meant to be with a person, a woman," he added. "This loneliness thing is … it’s not for me."
On Love on the Spectrum U.S., fans watch as Steve navigates dating apps and ultimately ends up meeting two different women: Candida and Connie. Unfortunately, things mutually didn't work out between Candida and Steve, and although Connie took a liking to him, Steve ultimately didn't feel the chemistry enough to continue on.
We may not know Steve's job, but some fans want him to narrate documentaries.
Some fans are proposing a new career for the lovable San Fransisco native. One that seems to be coming up a lot is a narrator, stemming from the fact that viewers seem to love Steve's speaking voice.
"Hey Netflix, if we don’t get Steve from Love on the Spectrum U.S. a narration job of some kind … you’ve failed. A podcast. I just want to listen to him talk," wrote one user on Twitter.
"It’s hard to believe that he doesn’t have a career in voice-over. He’s so sweet! I’d love to know more about his family!" chimed in another Twitter user.
Steve is currently living in San Fransisco and has help from an assistant named Shorae.
Per TheCinemaholic, Steve is still residing in San Fransisco. Despite things not working out between him and the women that he met while on the show, he reportedly hasn't given up on love yet. He receives life advice from his friend, Stan, and receives daily aid from his assistant, Shorae.
The third and integral player in Steve's life is his life coach Elain, who is tasked with guiding him through his daily activities as well as providing pointers and exercises. With such a solid support network and an ever-growing base of fans online for him, it's almost certain that we haven't heard the last of Steve!
Be sure to check out Steve and the rest of the cast in Love on the Spectrum U.S., streaming on Netflix now.