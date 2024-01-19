Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix > Love on the Spectrum Dani From 'Love on the Spectrum' Was Mostly Raised by Her Aunt and Uncle — What Happened to Her Parents? 'Love on the Spectrum' star Dani Bowman lives with her aunt and uncle, who took her in at age 11. Here's what we know about Sandy's parents. By Kelly Corbett Jan. 19 2024, Published 3:01 a.m. ET Source: Netflix

In Love on the Spectrum Season 2, Dani Bowman from Season 1 returns. One of the more outspoken cast members, Dani knows what she wants. An animation enthusiast, Dani teaches animation to children on the autism spectrum across the country and, occasionally, around the world. She even founded her own animation company, now DaniMation, when was 11 years old.

Driven and passionate about her work, Dani is adamant that she wants to find someone as motivated to succeed as she is. Currently based in California, Dani lives with her aunt Sandra Vielma and uncle Patrick Eidemiller, who also appear on the show. But many fans have been curious: What happened to Dani’s parents? Here’s everything we know about her mom and dad.

Source: Facebook / Sandra Vielma Dani Bowman and aunt and uncle Sandra and Patrick at the 2022 Emmy Awards, where 'Love on the Spectrum' won three awards

Dani Bowman's parents are Myrna Vielma and Robert Bowman

In Season 2, Episode 1 of Love on the Spectrum, Dani goes on a blind date with a guy named Matt, where she sheds light on her current living situation. Dani says she learned that she was on the spectrum when she was 11 years old when she moved in with her aunt and uncle. She added, “I used to live with my parents um, but it didn’t last that long. It’s a sad story."

So, why does Dani live with her parents? Well, to start, Dani's parent's names are Myrna Vielma and Robert Bowman. According to public records, they filed for divorce in 2010. While Dani still appears to have somewhat of a relationship with her mom, Myrna (her aunt Sandra's sister) as she sometimes posts pictures with her on Facebook, it seems to be a different story with her father.

Source: Facebook / Dani Bowman Dani Bowman and her mother Myrna Vielma circa 2017

In December 2015, Dani opened up about her father on Facebook. Alongside an article titled "Austim's Lost Generation," she reminds her followers that it's never too late to seek mental help treatment. Dani adds: "I really wish my own father would have gotten a diagnosis, but he is now lost among the homeless."

In other posts by Dani, she hinted at the possibility that her parents couldn't handle her autism. In a hypothetical letter to her parents she posted as a Facebook status, Dani wrote, "I can't imagine the disappointment, and/or the terror that you must of felt when I was first diagnosed or when you first realize I was different. I wish I could go back in time and comfort you."

If I could send a letter back in time to my parnets, when they first realized I was different. Dear mom and dad, Don... Posted by Dani Bowman on Sunday, January 24, 2016

While it's upsetting that Dani's parents aren't around as much as she'd like, it appears that her living with her aunt and uncle was the best decision for her as they were able to provide her with the love and support she needed to thrive.