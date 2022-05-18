'Love on the Spectrum U.S.' Follows People on the Autism Spectrum Looking for Love — How Did the Show Find Them?

"We had one person just working on it slowly over time, reaching out to all of the autism organizations, support groups, psychologists who work with people on the spectrum, just individuals, people who have followings," said Cian.

Getting the word out about the show was their No. 1 priority. Dating is difficult enough in a world that mostly caters to the neurotypical, so it must have been thrilling for candidates to find out about a show that aims to help people on the autism spectrum find their partner.