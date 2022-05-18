Who Is Jennifer Cook? Meet the 'Love on the Spectrum U.S.' Autism Expert (EXCLUSIVE)

Following the breakout success of the Australian docuseries Love on the Spectrum, its creator and executive producer Cian O'Clery brought the concept stateside with Love on the Spectrum U.S. The first season of the spin-off, which consists of six episodes, launched on the streamer on May 18.

Like its predecessor, the United States-based series follows a group of adults who are all on the Autism spectrum and want to fall in love. The cast members are set up on dates (often with others who are on the spectrum, as well), and many are going through the first date jitters and emotions for the very first time.