Are Abbey and David Still Together After 'Love on the Spectrum U.S.'? (SPOILERS)

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers from Season 1 of Love on the Spectrum U.S.

The debut season of Love on the Spectrum U.S. is officially here, and viewers are already falling for the six main stars as they look to find love themselves.

The Netflix docuseries — which is based on the Australian original, Love on the Spectrum — follows adults, who are all on the Autism spectrum, as they get set up on dates.