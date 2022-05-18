Are Abbey and David Still Together After 'Love on the Spectrum U.S.'? (SPOILERS)By Shannon Raphael
May. 18 2022, Published 12:46 p.m. ET
Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers from Season 1 of Love on the Spectrum U.S.
The debut season of Love on the Spectrum U.S. is officially here, and viewers are already falling for the six main stars as they look to find love themselves.
The Netflix docuseries — which is based on the Australian original, Love on the Spectrum — follows adults, who are all on the Autism spectrum, as they get set up on dates.
On the first episode of the United States version, viewers meet Abbey Romeo Lutes, a 23-year-old L.A.-based woman who loves Disney princesses, her dog, Clementine, and zoo animals.
She's soon set up with David, a 26-year-old who also has an affinity for animals (especially lions). Throughout the six-episode season, Abbey and David explore their friendship, and they make a decision about whether to date in the finale.
In the closing moments of the season, viewers also get an get an update about where things stand between them now.
Are Abbey and David still together after 'Love on the Spectrum U.S.' Season 1?
Throughout the season, David and Abbey certainly discovered that they had a lot in common. It should, therefore, not be a surprise to viewers that the two are still together.
In Episode 6, when the two are celebrating Christmas together David asks Abbey to be his girlfriend. She says yes, and she also asks David if he wants to be her boyfriend.
Since filming wrapped at the end of 2021, David and Abbey have continued to date.
"Abbey and David are still a couple. Their families have become close," a text reads in the closing seconds of Season 1. "And they can't wait to visit the lions of Africa together."
Abbey also celebrated her 24th birthday on May 17, which was a day before Love on the Spectrum U.S. premiered.
'Love on the Spectrum U.S.' cast member Abbey Lutes has a hat business.
Though she didn't discuss her business on the Netflix docuseries, fans briefly caught a glimpse at Abbey's company when she gave David a red knit hat complete with a lion patch on the front for Christmas.
The now-24-year-old operates Hats by Abbey, which is where she sells warm hats, fashion hats, sparkly hats, and custom orders. According to the Hats by Abbey website, some of the proceeds from the hat purchases go to the Autism Society of America.
The logo for Abbey's company features a mermaid, which is a nod to her favorite Disney princess, The Little Mermaid's Ariel.
Abbey is active on social media, and she frequently posts updates about her hats (and her travels) on Instagram and on TikTok.
You can watch Abbey and David's love story begin on Love on the Spectrum U.S.
Season 1 is available to stream on Netflix now.