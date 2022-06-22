Word on the Reddiit Streets Is the Cast of 'Love on the Spectrum U.S.' Wasn't Paid

The popular Australian dating series Love on the Spectrum made the long journey from Down Under to the United States for Love on the Spectrum U.S. Both versions follow neurodivergent people who are on the spectrum and are looking for what most of us want: a partner.

Recently, a Reddit post sparked a somewhat lively debate about whether or not the cast of Love on the Spectrum U.S. was compensated for their time on the show. Were they actually paid? Here's what we know.