When Was 'Love on the Spectrum' Season 2 Filmed? It Features Seven Castmates From Five States 'Love on the Spectrum' Season 2 introduces three new castmates from across the country. Read on for the show's filming timeline and locations. By Kelly Corbett Jan. 19 2024, Published 3:01 a.m. ET Source: Netflix

After its premiere in 2022, Netflix’s Love on the Spectrum US Season 1 snagged three Emmys for Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program, Outstanding Picture Editing for an Unstructured Reality Program, and Outstanding Casting for a Reality Program. Given its noteworthy accolades, it's no surprise that the heartwarming docu-reality series was renewed for Season 2, which dropped on Netflix on Jan. 19, 2024.

While dating and potentially pursuing romantic relationships can be daunting for anyone, Love On the Spectrum sheds light on the unique challenges faced by individuals on the autism spectrum. Created by producer and director Cian O'Cleary, who first introduced the hit series in Australia but later decided to bring it to the States, the show features a diverse group of participants of all different ages, who have each been diagnosed with autism at various points in their lives.

The sophomore season catches up with Season 1 stars Dani Bowman, Abbey Romeo, Steve Spitz, and James B. Jones, as they continue their journey for love and/or continue their first serious relationship. We’ll also meet Connor, Tanner, and Journey. For these newcomers, it will be their first time dipping their toes into the dating pool. Autism expert Jennifer Cooke will also return. So, when was Love on the Spectrum Season 2 filmed? Keep reading for the answer.

Source: Netflix Season 2 'Love on the Spectrum' newcomer Tanner goes on his first date ever with Kate

When was 'Love on the Spectrum' Season 2 filmed?

While parts of Love on the Spectrum Season 2 were filmed during 2022, it seems that most of the season was filmed during 2023. As magnificent as director Cian is, he can only be in one place at one time. And throughout Season 2, he is keeping himself busy as he travels across the country to capture each castmate's journey. As a refresher, Dani and Abbey are both based in Los Angeles, Calif; Steve is based in San Francisco, Calif.; and James is based in Boston, Mass.

Meanwhile, newcomer Connor is based in Atlanta, Ga; Tanner is based in Clemson, S.C., and Journey is based in Chicago, Ill. That said, the exact timestamp on each castmate's story isn't identical. But certain details can help us get a general estimate of the timing.

Source: Netflix After meeting and beginning their relationship in Season 1, Abbey and David are still going strong

In Season 2, Abbey and her boyfriend David, who have been dating for approximately two years, go to Africa to see the lions. The cameras follow their whole trip, which took place over a few days. We learn that the year is 2022 when David gifts Abbey a necklace on the last night to remember their trip that reads "Lioness Africa 2022." We believe most other castmates' stories were filmed more recently than this.

Source: Netflix Season 2 newcomer Connor meets Emily at a speed dating event