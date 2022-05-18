Are Subodh and Rachel From 'Love on the Spectrum U.S.' Still Together? (SPOILERS)By Anna Garrison
May. 18 2022, Published 4:21 p.m. ET
Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers from Season 1 of Love on the Spectrum U.S.
Fans of Australian docuseries Love on the Spectrum were elated when Netflix decided to create Love on the Spectrum U.S. The show follows six adults who are on the Autism spectrum searching for romance.
One of the couples from Season 1 of the U.S. show, Subodh and Rachel, have been on the forefront of fan minds. Are they still together after the show? Here's what we know.
So, are Rachel and Subodh from 'Love on the Spectrum U.S.' still together?
In the second episode, fans are introduced to 33-year-old Subodh Garg from Long Beach, Calif. Although he stated he had not been on a single date in his life, Subodh wanted to go on a date so he could take his future partner all over the world. With his friendly, energetic personality, Subodh would be a perfect match for someone just as enthuasiastic as him. After being coached along by relationship expert Jennifer Cook and his family, Subodh was ready for his first date.
Subodh's paramour is reality star Rachel Osterbach, who is described as loving dogs (especially rubbing their bellies) and salsa dancing. Rachel has previously appeared on TV in A&E's docuseries Born This Way and is an advocate for individuals with disabilities. On their date, the pair discussed favorite movies and favorite sports. Rachel and Subodh found common ground in their mutual fondness for cooking.
After discovering mutual interests and some differences, Subodh and Rachel agree to go on a second date. Before his first date, Subodh learned unspoken date etiquette, such as pulling out the chair for his dining partner at dinner. Before his second date, however, Subodh needed to be gently reminded to ask Rachel about her passions and hopes for the future before sharing his own. Their second date took place on the beach, where they flew a kite (and even sang about it too!)
A successful second date led to a third. Rachel and Subodh went on a third date, which included meeting his parents and sister. Subodh showed off his cooking skills with some Pad Thai and officially asked Rachel to be his girlfriend. Rachel agreed, and the pair established their relationship! The end of Episode 6 revealed that they are still together and "looking forward to traveling the world."
Although the show ends before more conclusions can be drawn about their relationship, hopefully the pair are continuing to date and be happy. Their social media profiles both require a little updating, so it's not as easy to tell where they stand, but rest assured, travelling the world seems to be a great plan.
The first season of Love on the Spectrum U.S.is now available for streaming on Netflix.