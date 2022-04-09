These Awe-Inspiring Movies and Series Offer Good Portrayals of Autism Spectrum Disorder

Hannah Gadsby is one of the most intelligent and unique comedians to enter the mainstream scene in recent years. After receiving overwhelming praise for her deeply emotional 2018 Netflix special, Hannah Gadsby: Nanette, Hannah returned with her 2020 sophomore special, Hannah Gadsby: Douglas — which she named after her beloved dog. "Had I known how wildly popular trauma was going to be in the context of comedy, I might've budgeted my s--t a bit better," Hannah hilariously says in Douglas, referencing many of the stories she told in Nanette.

Hannah, an out butch lesbian, opens up about her 2016 autism spectrum disorder diagnosis in Douglas. "It shifted the way that I understood myself," Hannah told NPR. "I was always operating on the false premise that everyone saw the world like I did."

Though the art history expert's second Netflix special is definitely lighter than her first, she once again uses her platform to shine a light on the beauty of her own diversity, simultaneously inspiring others to do the same.