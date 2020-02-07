We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
adam-faison-1581026774594.jpg
Source: Freeform

'Everything's Gonna Be Okay' Star Adam Faison Talks Groundbreaking Series (EXCLUSIVE)

By

Departing from the seemingly constant YA formula, audiences will not find the characters in Josh Thomas' Freeform series, Everything's Gonna Be Okay, hunting down killers, solving mysteries, or engaging with the supernatural. Instead, this "core four" delves deep into conversations surrounding queer identity, autism, grief, adolescence, and more extremely relatable, real-life topics. 

The dark-comedy centers around Josh, who plays Nicholas, a twenty-something Australian who is now tasked with raising his two half-sisters after their father passes away. Trying navigate his own chaotic life and his new relationship with boyfriend Alex (Adam Faison), all while being a parental figure to his teen sisters, the series focuses on the imperfect family and the ups and downs in their lives.