'Love on the Spectrum' Season 2 Introduces Us to Journey — Is She Currently Dating Anyone? 'Love on the Spectrum' follows star Journey as she begins dating women. Does she have a girlfriend? Read on for Journey's current relationship status. By Kelly Corbett Jan. 19 2024, Published 3:01 a.m. ET

During Season 2 of Love on the Spectrum, we meet newcomer Journey from Chicago, Ill, who can be found on Instagram @jor.ney. Diagnosed with autism just a year before appearing on the series, Journey is still pretty new to her diagnosis, which she claims helped her learn and understand more about herself. Although, she's never been on a date or in a relationship, she's eager to start looking for love and is only interested in dating women.

Journey, who identifies as a lesbian, even claims at one point “You know, I never thought a man really ever looked that good.” The poised pastry school student, who is obsessed with the color pink, is actually full of iconic lines just like that one. When Journey's mom Avani mentioned that's she previously noticed boys showing romantic interest in Journey, she wittily remarks, "Well, that’s embarrassing for them, isn’t it?"

But as I'm sure we already know, the name of the show is Love on the Spectrum. So, did Journey find love during Season 2 and have there been any new developments in her dating life? Keep scrolling to find out.

Journey dates two woman during 'Love on the Spectrum' Season 2.

Prior to Love on the Spectrum, Journey had never been on a date or in a relationship. She makes her dating debut in the show with a park date with a woman named Kara, from Wisconsin. The ladies stroll around, pick dandelions, and then sit down to chat. Journey shares her autism diagnosis with Kara, who is very understanding.

This was a relief for Journey, as she'd previously had negative experiences disclosing her diagnosis. She recounted one instance where a woman she was talking to online left her on read after she revealed she had autism. During their date, Kara gifts Journey a rose quartz bracelet, and Journey reciprocates with homemade strawberry jam cookies. Despite saying it was a "really fun first date," Journey tells Kara that she's unsure about another date, without giving a reason.

Journey also goes on two dates with a woman named Talia. Their first meeting is at the Lincoln Park Conservatory, followed by a waterfront picnic where they hold hands. Talia expresses interest in pursuing Journey, and they seem smitten. However, the Season 2 finale reveals that Journey and Talia's romance didn't blossom further.

Is Journey from 'Love on the Spectrum' currently dating anyone?