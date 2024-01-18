Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix > Love on the Spectrum 'Love on the Spectrum' Fan Favorite James Is Open About Finding Love on the Netflix Series James is a fan favorite on Netflix’s ‘Love on the Spectrum,’ and viewers can't help but wonder about his dating life outside of the show. By Chrissy Bobic Jan. 18 2024, Published 1:37 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

There isn't a Love on the Spectrum cast member who hasn't touched viewers in some way, and for many, James Jones from both of the U.S. seasons is easily a fan favorite. So much so that viewers want to know if James is dating anyone now, after Love on the Spectrum, or if he is still on the search for love and lasting romance.

Viewers saw him open himself up to the idea of a girlfriend in the first season. Now, in Season 2, James once again puts himself out there to date some women and figure out if there is someone out there for him after all. And you really have to admire his tenacity in dating both on and off the Netflix docuseries.

Source: Netflix

Is ‘Love on the Spectrum’s James dating anyone now?

Although James is in Season 2 of Love on the Spectrum to date new women and find a long-term relationship, according to James himself, he was still single as of December 2023. When an Instagram follower commented on a photo of James out to dinner with friends and asked if he has a girlfriend, James commented back, “I do not at the moment, but I am definitely searching for one.”

And in January 2024, James shared an Instagram video about his various online dating profiles. He said that he has accounts on OKCupid, Tinder, Bumble, Hinge, and Hiki. So it looks like James is likely still single in early 2024, and he might still be dating around and trying to find an actual steady girlfriend.

James definitely has plans to settle down. However, as he explains on Love on the Spectrum, preferably with someone who doesn’t want to have kids. He wrote on Instagram that he hopes to be married with his own home by the time he’s 40.

‘Love on the Spectrum’ fans also love James’s parents.

For every Love on the Spectrum cast member searching for love, there is a supportive friend or relative that fans can’t help but like as well. For James, that’s his parents. After the first season, one fan took to Reddit to share their adoration for James's parents: "I think both of James's parents are adorable and you can see how much they love their son, but I'm particularly fond of his Dad."

Source: Netflix