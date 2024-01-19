Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix > Love on the Spectrum 'Love on the Spectrum' Season 2 Introduces Us to Tanner Smith — Is He Currently Dating Anyone? 'Love on the Spectrum' follows Tanner Smith as he begins his dating journey. Does he have a girlfriend? Read on for his current relationship status. By Kelly Corbett Jan. 19 2024, Published 4:07 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

In Season 2 of Love on the Spectrum, we meet Tanner Smith from Clemson, SC. Diagnosed with autism at age four, Tanner is always beaming and loves to spread joy amongst others. Currently living with two roommates in downtown Clemson, Tanner works at a hotel just a block away from his apartment. He is enthusiastic about his job and is social butterfly when it comes to conversing with the hotel guests.

Although he has never been on a date before, Tanner is pumped to make his foray into the dating world. On a scale from 1 to 10, he ranks the importance of finding love in his life at a 12. As for what his type is, he tells show producer Cian O'Cleary that he's looking for a Christian girl who is nice and has good manners. Tanner also tells his roommates that he wants a girlfriend who he can talk about history with, dance and sing karaoke with, and someone he can hug and give high fives to.

It's clear that Tanner is a standup gentleman, but did he find love during Love on the Spectrum Season 2? And have there been any new developments in his dating life since filming wrapped? Keep scrolling to find out.

Source: Netflix

Tanner goes on two dates with a woman named Kate during 'Love on the Spectrum' Season 2.

During Love on the Spectrum Season 2, Tanner steps out into the dating world for the first time. He begins seeing a woman named Kate. They go on two dates, one to a restaurant on a rainy day and the other to the zoo.

During their first date, Tanner does most of the talking, asking Kate lots of questions, but the conversation is mostly one-sided. As he explained to resident autism expert Jennifer Cook before their second outing, he was worried that he was going to run out of things to talk about with Kate. Jennifer suggests that he start asking Kate more open ended questions, but reminds Tanner that if he's at a loss for words, he can always say, "I can't think of what else to say, but I'm having a nice time. "

Source: Netflix Tanner's mom, Nikki, helping him get ready for his first date

Jennifer also reminds him that it's OK to be quiet sometimes and recognized that Tanner puts too much pressure on himself to always be smiling and laughing. Tanner tries to practice Jennifer's advice on his second date with Kate, but unfortunately it seemed like maybe he and Kate weren't a perfect fit. Per the Season 2 finale, we learn that Tanner and Kate have stayed in touch as friends, but chose not to pursue a romantic relationship.

