Netflix's Docuseries 'Love on the Spectrum U.S.' Will Warm Your Cold Heart — When Was It Filmed?

The freshman season of Love on the Spectrum U.S. was filmed sometime in 2021. "﻿I moved over to the U.S. for the good part of 2021 and had the great experience of making the series over there," Love on the Spectrum's Australian director and co-creator Cian O'Clery told Distractify in an exclusive interview.

According to Today, the series was shot in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Boston, and Greenville, S.C. While Dani, Abbey, and Subodh all hail from L.A., Steve is from San Francisco, James is from Boston, and Kaelynn is from Greenville.