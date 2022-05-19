Who Does Dani End Up With on 'Love on the Spectrum U.S.'? She Dated Two Guys on the Show

After the rocky start with Solomon, Dani decided to try to speed dating and that’s where she met a guy named Adan. He also happened to be on the autism spectrum, but they shared much more in common than that — including Dani's interest in art and animation.

Dani and Adan connected on their first date at a Japanese restaurant, but she still decided to give Solomon one last chance after that. According to The Cinemaholic, they went on another date before Dani broke things off for good two months after filming wrapped.

As of now, it’s unclear whether or not Dani is still pursuing a possible relationship with Adan.

The first season of Love on the Spectrum U.S. is available for streaming now on Netflix.