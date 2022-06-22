'Euphoria' Alum Javon Walton Plays [SPOILER] in 'The Umbrella Academy'
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 3 of The Umbrella Academy.
Based on My Chemical Romance frontman Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá's hit comic book series, The Umbrella Academy on Netflix chronicles the extraordinary adventures of seven children born under the most bizarre circumstances on Oct. 1, 1989, from mothers who weren't pregnant. Season 3 of the action-adventure captures the seven's bitter rivalry with another group, the Sparrow Academy.
'Euphoria' alum Javon Walton joins 'The Umbrella Academy' in Season 3.
Javon, who played Ashtray in the show, finished filming Season 2 of Euphoria in the second half of 2021, nailing the Season 2 finale and its positively heart-breaking bathroom scene. He's now ready to get back in the saddle, joining the cast of The Umbrella Academy in a supporting role.
In Season 3, the ambitious boxer and actor portrays Stanley, Diego "Kraken" Hargreeves's (David Castañeda) son with Lila (Ritu Arya). Season 2 detailed Diego's conflicted relationship Lila, another patient at the Holbrook Sanitarium who falls in love with Diego even though she has close ties to the Handler (Kate Walsh) and the Temps Commission.
Javon Walton makes his debut as Stanley in the Season 3 premiere of 'The Umbrella Academy.'
The Season 3 premiere of The Umbrella Academy features Javon's first scene.
The episode introduces us to the Hargreeves siblings' new rivals, The Sparrow Academy, which includes Christopher, the floating cube blessed with the power of telekinesis, Jayme (Cazzie David), who can conjure images in the mind of her enemies just like 008 in Stranger Things, Fei (Britne Oldford), who can control birds, and a few others.
Javon appears after the members of the Umbrella Academy and the Sparrow Academy have their first face-off — which, thanks to Jayme's masterful tampering with Diego's mind, momentarily looks like a dance-off. The Umbrella Academy seeks refuge at the Hotel Obsidian, a joint recommended by Klaus (Robert Sheehan). Soon enough, Lila walks in to drop off Stanley, her son with Diego. Enter: Javon.
Stanley is expected to cause some real ruckus in Season 3 of 'The Umbrella Academy.'
A teenage punk, Stanley enjoys setting things on fire, committing petty theft, and shaking things up by any means possible. At one point in Season 3 of The Umbrella Academy, he successfully puts together a Molotov cocktail, sets the Hotel Obsidian on fire, and torments Klaus with a harpoon gun. Stanley turns out to be a born fighter, helping his old man tackle the members of the Sparrow Academy.
As a scene in Season 3 seems to suggest, Javon Walton might return to 'The Umbrella Academy' in future seasons.
The Umbrella Academy shouldn't get too attached to Stanley just yet. He vanishes into thin air because of the Kugelblitz, a different type of apocalypse that the Umbrella Academy siblings attempt to deal with in Season 3.
Lila shares explosive details about Stanley's parental lineage before his unfortunate disappearance, telling Diego that he introduced the child because she wanted to test how good a father he would be. Will Lila and Diego have another baby in Season 4 of The Umbrella Academy? Only time will tell.
Season 3 of The Umbrella Academy is available on Netflix now.