What Happens to Sloane at the End of Season 3 of 'The Umbrella Academy'?
Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for Season 3 of The Umbrella Academy on Netflix.
There's a lot to unpack by the time Season 3 of The Umbrella Academy comes to a close. As the season starts, the familiar Umbrella kids arrive in an alternate timeline. Here, they face off against two major threats. One is the kugelblitz, a cosmic event caused by a time paradox that gradually swallows up the entire universe. The other is the Sparrow Academy.
Thanks to their actions in the past, the Umbrellas have essentially been replaced in this new timeline by a completely new set of adopted superpowered siblings. They are highly skilled and are a more close-knit fighting team than the Umbrellas ever were. The Sparrows give the Umbrellas quite the struggle when they first meet. One Sparrow — Sloane Hargreeves (Genesis Rodriguez) — takes a liking to one of the Umbrellas. What happens to her by the end of Season 3?
What happened to Sloane in 'Umbrella Academy' Season 3?
Sloane is Number 5 among the Sparrow Academy. She has the power to manipulate gravity, whether she uses it to float above ground or suspend her enemies in mid-air.
While she is initially hostile toward the Umbrellas intruding on their home, she eventually makes a connection with their Number One, Luther (Tom Hooper). After the Sparrows capture Luther for their own gains, he and Sloane unexpectedly bond over their shared experiences of being isolated from the world.
Almost immediately, their connection evolves into romance. They even set the stage for the Umbrellas and the Sparrows to work together in stopping the kugelblitz. Their attempts to stop it ultimately fail, resulting in the deaths of all but two of the Sparrows and dooming the universe to oblivion. But amidst the chaos, Sloane and Luther decide to have an impromptu wedding before the universe ends. They tie the knot, marking their last happy moments before all hell really breaks loose.
Sloane is part of the final fight to save the universe, but does she make it?
As the kugelblitz quickly closes in on the remaining survivors in Hotel Obsidian, family patriarch Sir Reginald Hargreeves (Colm Feore) pleads to his children to help him set things right. Unsurprisingly, none of them are willing to help out their abusive father. But in typical fashion, Reginald kills Luther behind their backs and uses his death to spur them into action. Angered and grief-stricken, Sloane uses her powers to defeat a Guardian of the mysterious Hotel.
After unlocking the Hotel's true form as Hotel Oblivion, Reginald begins to drain his children of their power, including Sloane. Allison Hargreeves (Emmy Raver-Campbell) saves them before the Hotel kills them. But she activates its abilities anyway, resetting the universe in the process.
The Umbrella kids, including the Sparrows' version of Ben (Justin H. Min), are fully recovered. Even Luther returns to life in his regular human body. However, Sloane is nowhere to be found, much to Luther's dismay.
What can we guess about Sloane's ultimate fate?
The Season 3 finale leaves us with plenty of unanswered questions, including that of Sloane's whereabouts. The show itself has yet to reveal what happened to her, but we can make some informed guesses. Unbeknownst to her family, Allison had made a deal with Reginald to help him reset the universe. We can assume she did this for a price, asking to ensure the safety of her family in exchange. She didn't know that Reginald's plan could result in their deaths, but she goes along with him up until that point.
In the end, Allison does seem to get what she wants. Her daughter who was lost in the previous timeline is restored to existence in this universe. What's more, her husband of the 1960s — Raymond Chestnut (Yusuf Gatewood) — joins her in the present. Not to mention, her siblings are all alive and well, albeit powerless. Her deal with Reginald seems to have involved guaranteeing her family's well-being, including that of the alternate Ben.
Unfortunately, it seems that Sloane's existence was not part of the plan. Whatever deal Allison made with Reginald to begin with, it would appear that Sloane wasn't involved.
