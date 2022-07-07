What Happens to Sloane at the End of Season 3 of 'The Umbrella Academy'?

Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for Season 3 of The Umbrella Academy on Netflix.

There's a lot to unpack by the time Season 3 of The Umbrella Academy comes to a close. As the season starts, the familiar Umbrella kids arrive in an alternate timeline. Here, they face off against two major threats. One is the kugelblitz, a cosmic event caused by a time paradox that gradually swallows up the entire universe. The other is the Sparrow Academy.