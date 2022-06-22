Is Stanley Really [SPOILER]'s Son in 'the Umbrella Academy'? Let's Find out
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 3 of The Umbrella Academy.
Fans of The Umbrella Academy are thrilled that Season 3 is finally here. The season has already introduced several new characters, but fans are curious about Stanley (Javon "Wanna" Walton), who Lila (Ritu Arya) claims is Diego (David Castañeda)'s son.
Is Stanley really Diego's son? And if not, where did he come from!? Here's what you need to know about Stanley in The Umbrella Academy Season 3.
Is Stanley really Diego's son?
Stanley is introduced in Episode 1, "Meet the Family," as Diego's son. Lila surprises Diego by turning up in the new timeline, but she tells him that she is Diego's mother, and after looking after him for 12 years, it is now Diego's turn. She vanishes into an elevator, leaving Diego to wrap his brain around this shock. Despite his initial hesitation, Diego and Stan quickly forge a bond.
Like his supposed father, Stanley tends to get in trouble. He exhibits pyromania and thievish tendencies, including creating a Molotov cocktail that sets fire to the hotel. Diego, in true father fashion, decides to dole out punishment by making Stanley clean up the hotel rooms he destroyed with Klaus as a babysitter. However, Stanley isn't finished causing trouble and accidentally shoots Klaus with a harpoon gun.
Diego and Stanley team up several times, including to try and hide Klaus' body before he springs back to life and facing off against Sparrow Academy members Jayme and Alphonso in a supermarket. Despite Diego's surprise, he seems to be taking fatherhood in stride. But is Stanley really Diego's son?
In Episode 7, "Auf Wiedersehen," fans learn that Stan isn't Diego's son after all, but the son of Lila's friend, Trudy. Stanley bonded with Diego because his own family is rarely home, leaving a void in his life for parental affection. Right before a triumphant reunion between Diego, Lila, and Stan, he is vaporized by the Kugelblitz. It's unclear whether his character will return in Season 4 in the new timeline, but rest assured, he made a lasting impact!
In the same episode, Lila reveals that she delivered Stan to Diego as a test, because she is pregnant with Diego's real child. Lila confides that she doesn't think she'll be a good mother, but seeing Diego with Stan made her reconsider wanting a family. Could we see Lila and Diego's biological child in Season 4? Only time will tell.
