Let the Chaos Ensue! Here Are 13 Mercury Retrograde Memes to Get You Through the Season
Prepare yourselves because Mercury is back in retrograde. OK, we know what you're thinking — what does that even mean?
Well, three times a year, the planet Mercury seemingly travels backward in its orbit. From Sept. 9 to Oct. 1, those who believe in astrology think their lives will enter a state of chaos in which they often find themselves dazed and restless.
If you're someone who's nervous about the next few weeks, have no fear — we've rounded up some of our favorite Mercury retrograde memes to help you stay sane and survive the season. Check them out below!
How is Mercury already back in retrograde?!
It's barely been a week since Mercury entered retrograde, yet we're completely exhausted.
We're out here fighting for our lives.
As actor and singer Tyrese Gibson once said, "what more do you want from me?!"
Mercury is always to blame.
Now, we can't even blame the Mercury retrograde for our constant shivers; we're just always cold! At the time of this writing, it's 80 degrees, yet we're curled up in a sweatshirt and a pair of sweatpants.
It's fine, we're fine, everything's fine.
When in doubt, deny everything. Astrology? Never heard of her!
Dad, this is one of the worst times to apply for jobs!
Why would we apply for jobs if the universe is actively trying to ruin our lives? Come on, Dad, get it together!
We can confirm a nap is our top priority during Mercury retrograde.
Ugh — we could use a nap right about now. With that said, don't mind us; we're just going to spread out on our couch, lay under our pumpkin-covered throw blanket, and sleep to the point where we wake up confused beyond belief.
Say it louder for the people in the back!
We don't believe in Mercury retrograde, but the more we see how it impacts humanity, the more we think we're feeling the effects of the season. At this rate, we're just going to manifest we make it through this period without too much trauma.
We've reached our boiling point.
That's it, we can't take it anymore!
Attention all astrology girls: Please figure out a way to speed up Mercury retrograde because enough is enough.
Please, just give us a break.
We don't know about you, but we definitely relate to this on a daily basis.
Is this why we recently went down an Instagram rabbit hole of old friends?!
Yes, we fell victim to the Instagram rabbit hole, and, boy, it was one emo experience. Luckily, we have Mercury retrograde to blame for this utter waste of time that we will most likely do again over the weekend (we really must be stopped!).
OK, we're taking this as a sign to cancel our weekend plans.
Honestly, if a video pops up on your FYP, it's clearly meant for you. So yes, our name is Sarah, we have a face full of freckles, we wear glasses, we have long blonde hair, and we're currently wearing a red power suit.
God, it's brutal out here.
Will it ever get better?! If Mercury keeps retrograding, we don't know how much more we can handle.
Free us from this avoidable mistake.
Just keep your 10 paragraphs in the notes app; you'll thank us later!