The First Mercury Retrograde of 2022 Has Officially Begun — What Are the Key Astrology Dates for 2022?

As any follower of astrology will readily tell you, the first Mercury retrograde of the year is already in full force.

Kicking off on Jan. 14, 2022, the period is expected to bring a whole lot of "challenges" (read: a lot of opportunities for retrospective contemplation, preferably done so while consuming high-calorie snacks at an unmatched pace). What else should we prepare for in 2022? Here are the most important star sign dates.