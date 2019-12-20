Logo
Memes That Only a Capricorn Will Truly Understand

Every zodiac-obsessed human like myself is anticipating the start of Capricorn season, which officially begins on Dec. 22 and ends o Jan. 19. By nature, Capricorns are responsible, super disciplined, relatively unforgiving, and often expect the worst. 

These Capricorn season memes will speak to your inner goat.

They're represented by a goat and fall under the category of "Earth signs," which also include the Taurus and Virgo. And if you happen to be a Capricorn yourself, I'm certain you'll be able to relate to each of these Capricorn season memes

1. We're seeing some serious excitement right now.

Between Christmas, New Years, and all of the crazy Caps out here, there is nothing quite like Capricorn season. 

2. But also, get ready for some existential dread.

capricorn-meme-2020-1608663898792.png
Source: https://www.instagram.com/p/CJGyGkqn65i/

Yeah... brace yourself for all of the existential dread in the world to come out at once. Capricorns — we're counting on you.

3. Also prepare for some lifelong grudges to surface...

capricorn-memes-2020-1608663995514.png

"Yes, I'm still mad about an argument we had three years ago. No, I don't feel like talking about it."

4. ... And some serious sass.

capricorn-2020-memes-1608664213544.jpg

If you're smart, you won't mess with a Capricorn. See what I'm saying?

5. All the ~goats~ are coming out to play.

screen-shot-2019-12-20-at-34938-pm-1576875061721.png
Source: Twitter

And clearly, they're bumping some pretty metal beats... rock on.

6. So just know things are bound to get rowdy.

What is even happening here...

7. Seriously, though — don't be scared.

screen-shot-2019-12-20-at-35236-pm-1576875201453.png
Source: Twitter

They're here!!!!

8. And remember: if you're buying a Cap a birthday present, they only want ca$h.

screen-shot-2019-12-20-at-33620-pm-1576874339499.png
Source: Instagram

"All I want for Christmas is money..." That's how the song goes, right?

9. Anyway, everything is fine — just don't get in their way.

Capricorns are coming out, so we should really get this party started, y'all.

10. There's no denying Caps are a little nervous for the suns to align.

2020-capricorn-memes-1608664568020.png
Source: Instagram

All caps know life isn't easy. If it is easy, something is obviously up.

11. And to be completely honest, they aren't about to handle your emotions.

"Oh you're crying? I'm gonna go stand over there... feel better though!" - every Capricorn ever

12. In the end, though, they're really just trying to have a good time.

capricorn-2020-meme-1608664651106.png
Source: Instagram

Honestly, none of these personality traits are negative. Also, everyone can relate to Oprah and her beloved veggie garden.

13. Oh, and the spotlight? It's for Caps and Caps only.

screen-shot-2019-12-20-at-40006-pm-1576875676935.png
Source: Instagram

Yeah, it's the holiday season, and you're probably preparing to celebrate Christmas, Hanukkah, and maybe Kwanzaa. Regardless, it's also your favorite Capricorn's birthday month, and I'm sorry, but you're going to have to pick one. 

14. And they're definitely ready to stir the pot.

Oh, you have some dirt on that girl from high school? The Capricorns in your life are totally dying to hear about it. 

15. But bottom line: JUST GIVE YOUR CAPS SOME LOVE.

I don't want to generalize, but almost every Capricorn out there is Buttercup — it's a simple fact of life.

Birthdays are simultaneously nerve-wracking and exciting, but think about it — Capricorn season is among us, and that means you get to show off your wild side. Be the goat you want to see in the world, and remember: it's all about you.

