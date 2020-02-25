You're Lucky If Your Baby Is Born When Mercury Is in Retrograde, According to an Astrologist (EXCLUSIVE)

Susan mentions that many believe Mercury being in retrograde can affect people's personalities, the way they act, and the way they think. However, she says it has a greater external affect on how people communicate with others, and the way they interact with technology.

"Mercury in retrograde is more for contractual meetings and intellectual matters — maybe you‘re taking a xerox of your paycheck and leave it in the xerox machine, so now your whole department knows what you make. Things like that," she explains.

"Or signing a deal that seems never to work out never the way you anticipated... if you’re sharing too much on social media... things of that nature," Susan continues.