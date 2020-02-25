We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
istock-1165255561-1582232298398.jpg
Source: iStock

You're Lucky If Your Baby Is Born When Mercury Is in Retrograde, According to an Astrologist (EXCLUSIVE)

By

Within the last year or so, you've most likely heard friends, family, or colleagues complain about Mercury being in retrograde and if you aren't familiar with the meaning behind said phrase, let me bring you up to speed. When Mercury is in retrograde, it appears to be moving backwards, instead of traveling within its regular forward orbit. This only happens a few times a year, but many believe it causes an array of negative happenings, from brain fog to technological issues.

Apparently, Mercury goes into retrograde multiple times per year for a few weeks at a time, which means several babies are inevitably born during Mercury's seemingly backwards orbit. And although many are nervous about going into labor during retrograde, we caught up with celebrity astrologist Susan Miller to discuss what it means for the baby.